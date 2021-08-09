Intricon Hires David Liebl as Vice President of R&D

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intricon Corporation ( IIN), an international company engaged in designing, developing, engineering, and manufacturing miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced that David Liebl has joined the company as Vice President of R&D, effective today.



“We are very excited to welcome Dave to the Intricon team. His rich and diverse background combining technology, business and product development, regulatory affairs and M&A made him an ideal fit for this new key leadership position,” said Scott Longval, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intricon. “Over the past 18 months, one of our priorities has been to expand and strengthen our talent to enhance our position as a Joint Development Manufacturer and the addition of Dave further highlights our progress.”

Mr. Liebl’s career includes more than 25 years of engineering and product development experience at multiple high technology and medical technology companies. Most recently he served as the President of Biomerics NLE’s West Operations. Prior to his role at Biomerics, he held several roles at Heraeus Medical Components/NeoMetrics, Inc., including EVP, Product and Business Development, President and CTO, and VP, Development spanning from 2005 to 2019. His career also includes Director and Vice President level positions at Pearson, Datacard Group, and MedAmicus, Inc. (now part of Integer Holdings).

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to join Intricon,” said Mr. Liebl. “I am confident that my broad background will enable me to drive significant value as we continue to explore opportunities in high growth markets and enhancements to our technology.”

About Intricon Corporation

Intricon is a Joint Development Manufacturer that integrates components and assemblies to advance micro-medical technology across a range of device platforms for global customers. Intricon approaches each engagement with an all-in commitment, working with customers every step of the way—from the earliest idea stages to ongoing production—in order to advance program performance and deliver results. With a focus on key device platforms, Intricon helps advance clinical outcomes by always looking ahead with proactive support and resources through integration of its core competencies. Intricon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company's common stock trades under the symbol "IIN" on the NASDAQ Global Market.

Investor Relations Contact:

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

[email protected]