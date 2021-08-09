Shoe Carnival CEO Cliff Sifford Honored With Humanitarian Achievement Award

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that Cliff Sifford, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be honored with the T. Kenyon Holly Memorial Award by the Two Ten Footwear Foundation.

The Two Ten Footwear Foundation is the national charitable foundation for the U.S. footwear industry and provides crisis hardship relief, access to mental health counseling, educational scholarships, and other vital services to employees in the U.S. footwear industry. Mr. Sifford will receive the T. Kenyon Holly Memorial Award, the foundation’s highest honor for exceptional humanitarian achievement. The award, named for the organization’s past president, is presented to an individual in the footwear industry who displays the utmost care and compassion for others.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Two Ten Footwear Foundation for work as important as advancing human welfare. Giving back to the community is always the right thing to do and I am fortunate to be in a position to do my part to help others in need,” commented Mr. Sifford.

Mr. Sifford has pioneered philanthropic efforts on a personal level and at the Company both locally and nationally. Under his leadership, Shoe Carnival works with eight charities in Evansville, Indiana focused on basic needs for children and their families. Mr. Sifford has also extended the Company’s outreach to charities across the nation like the Two Ten Footwear Foundation, where he serves on the Board of Directors and sits on the Development Committee.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of August 9th, 2021, the Company operates 378 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

