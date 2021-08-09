Panbela Announces Issuance of key U.S. Patent; Patent is for Claims of a Novel Process for the Production of SBP-101

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. ( PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced an Issue Notification for patent US 11,098,005 titled “METHODS FOR PRODUCING (6S,15S)-3,8,13,18- TETRAAZAICOSANE-6,15-DIOL”. This patent, developed in collaboration with Syngene International Ltd., an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company, claims a novel process for the production of our lead investigational product SBP-101, reduces the number of synthetic steps for its production from seventeen to six, and provides patent coverage to 2039.



Jennifer K. Simpson, PhD, MSN, CRNP President & Chief Executive Officer of Panbela Therapeutics, commented, “We’re excited to receive this U.S. patent issuance, a landmark event for the company. This patent, covering a shorter synthesis of SBP-101, provides many benefits including: 1) the ability to manufacture product with a reduced lead time 2) quicker access to drug supply facilitating expansion into additional indications and 3) enables a scalable, efficient and cost-effective manufacturing process for future commercialization. We applaud the dedicated efforts of our valued long-term partner Syngene International Ltd. in helping us achieve this important goal.”

Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International said, “We congratulate Panbela for this milestone achievement. Our partnership with them dates back to 2013 and since then we have collaborated on multiple projects. In this case, streamlining the production process of an investigational product is a core expertise in our Development Services division. If the drug is approved, a simpler production process means that commercialization will be easier and the drug will reach patients more quickly.”

Dr. Simpson added, “This process developed utilizes a pharmaceutical starting material that is widely available, assuring the company of drug supply moving forward. The Company expects to continue innovation and patent portfolio building as it develops its clinical programs”.

About SBP-101

SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. The molecule has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of US and Australian metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, suggesting potential complementary activity with an existing FDA-approved standard chemotherapy regimen. In data evaluated from clinical studies to date, SBP-101 has not shown exacerbation of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy, which can be chemotherapy-related adverse events. Recently observed serious visual adverse events have been evaluated and patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment will be excluded from future SBP-101 studies. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the current Panbela sponsored clinical trial provides support for continued evaluation of SBP-101 in a randomized clinical trial. For more information, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03412799 .

About Panbela

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to treating patients with pancreatic cancer and exploring SBP-101’s potential for efficacy in combination with other agents in other cancer indications. Further information can be found at www.panbela.com.Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol PBLA.

About Syngene

Syngene International Ltd. (BSE: 539268, NSE: SYNGENE, ISIN: INE398R01022) is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors. Syngene's more than 4700 scientists offer both skills and the capacity to deliver great science, robust data management and IP security and quality manufacturing at speed to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation. With a combination of dedicated research facilities for Amgen, Baxter, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Herbalife, as well as 2 Mn sq. ft of specialist discovery, development and manufacturing facilities, Syngene works with biotech companies pursuing leading-edge science as well as multinationals, including GSK and Merck KGaA.

For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” and “plan.” Examples of forward-looking statements include statements we make regarding our intention to continue to innovate and build our patent portfolio. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) our ability to obtain additional funding to complete a randomized clinical trial; (ii) progress and success of our Phase 1 clinical trial; (iii) the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to complete monitoring and reporting in our current clinical trial and procure the active ingredient; (iv) our ability to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of our SBP-101 product candidate (v) our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our SBP-101 product candidate in the United States, the European Union or other international markets; (vi) the market acceptance and level of future sales of our SBP-101 product candidate; (vii) the cost and delays in product development that may result from changes in regulatory oversight applicable to our SBP-101 product candidate; (viii) the rate of progress in establishing reimbursement arrangements with third-party payors; (ix) the effect of competing technological and market developments; (x) the costs involved in filing and prosecuting patent applications and enforcing or defending patent claims; and (xi) such other factors as discussed in Part I, Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any additional risks presented in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or reasons why actual results would differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

