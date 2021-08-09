Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Sarita James and Said Ouissal to its Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, has appointed Sarita James and Said Ouissal to its board of directors, effective immediately. As a result, Marathon’s board of directors now consists of seven directors, including five independent directors and two inside directors.



“As the Bitcoin ecosystem becomes increasingly more complex and institutionalized, we believe it is imperative to add proven leaders with diverse backgrounds and perspectives to our board who can help strategically position Marathon for continued success,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “Both Sarita and Said have track records of successfully leading and growing organizations in industries directly pertinent to our own, and we are confident that their guidance will be of great value to our business and to our shareholders as we work to continue building Marathon into one of the leading Bitcoin miners in North America.”

Sarita James is the CEO of Embark, a leading college admissions software company, who brings to Marathon unique expertise in technology, finance, and government affairs. Prior to Embark, she held executive roles at Citigroup, including chief operating officer of Citi Ventures. After beginning her career in product development at Microsoft Corporation, where she was awarded two patents, she worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company and served in various positions within federal and local government. In 2008, she was awarded one of fourteen White House Fellowships and, under the Obama administration, was appointed acting branch chief of the Small Business Administration’s domestic Microloan program. After winning the 1994 International Science and Engineering Fair, she contributed a chapter to the book Girls and Young Women Inventing. She previously served on the board of the Asian American Writers’ Workshop. James holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Harvard College and an MBA from Oxford University.

Said Ouissal brings to Marathon extensive experience in senior leadership positions across IP networking (routing, switching, and security), telecommunications, cloud, and mobile broadband. Currently, he is the CEO and founder of ZEDEDA. Prior to ZEDEDA, he held executive product management and (technical) sales roles at various infrastructure companies, including Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Redback Networks, and Violin Memory. Throughout his career, he has also served in engineering and development roles at Lucent, Versatel, and Conxion. Ouissal holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science, is the author of two patents, and speaks five languages.

Sarita James commented, “The team at Marathon has demonstrated prescient decision-making and an ability to efficiently implement their growth strategy over the past year. I look forward to helping the management team continue building upon that momentum over the coming quarters and years.”

Said Ouissal added, “Marathon is scaling its mining operations at an impressive rate throughout this year and next, making it is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the board. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members and the management team to help advance Marathon’s future development.”

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

