aTyr Pharma Announces Two Abstracts for ATYR1923 Accepted for Presentation at the European Respiratory Society International Congress

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. ( LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that two abstracts for the company’s lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, have been accepted for presentation at the 2021 European Respiratory Society International Congress to be held virtually September 5 – 8.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Treatment with ATYR1923 reduces biomarkers in COVID-19 pneumonia

Authors: Ryan Adams, Gennyne Walker, Lauren Guy, Lauren Sitts, Nelson Kinnersley, Lisa Carey, Leslie Nangle, Sanjay Shukla. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA, Octa Consulting Services, Harpenden, United Kingdom.

Session Title: Diagnosis and Management of COVID-19

Presentation Format: E-poster

Presentation Date and Time: September 5, 2021 from 7:15AM – 8:15AM ET

Title: Immunomodulatory protein ATYR1923 disrupts an in vitro model of sarcoid granuloma formation

Authors: Suzanne Paz, Mark W. Julian, David Siefker, Erik Escobedo, Michaela Ferrer, Clara Polizzi, Lauren Guy, Christoph Burkart, Ryan Adams, Leslie Nangle, Elliott D. Crouser. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Session Title: Better Understanding of Sarcoidosis: New Keys

Presentation Format: Oral Presentation

Presentation Date and Time: September 7, 2021 from 9:35AM – 9:40AM ET

Full text of the abstracts will be available on the conference website on August 23, 2021.

About ATYR1923

aTyr is developing ATYR1923 as a potential therapeutic for patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases. ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprised of the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl-tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody, is a selective modulator of neuropilin-2 that downregulates the innate and adaptive immune response in inflammatory disease states. aTyr has completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. This Phase 1b/2a study is a multi-ascending dose, placebo-controlled, first-in-patient study of ATYR1923 that has been designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, steroid sparing effect, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetic profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923. Proof-of-mechanism for ATYR1923 was recently established in a Phase 2 clinical trial in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications, which demonstrated that ATYR1923 reduced inflammatory cytokine levels in patients consistent with preclinical models, including cytokines that are implicated in sarcoidosis and other forms of interstitial lung disease.



About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by such safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding potential therapeutic benefits and applications of ATYR1923; timelines and plans with respect to certain development activities (such as the timing of data from clinical trials); and certain development goals. These forward-looking statements also reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with the discovery, development and regulation of our product candidates, the risk that we or our partners may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development activities for any of our existing or future product candidates for a variety of reasons (including difficulties or delays in patient enrollment in planned clinical trials), the possibility that existing collaborations could be terminated early, and the risk that we may not be able to raise the additional funding required for our business and product development plans, as well as those risks set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

