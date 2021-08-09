Day & Ross Again Selects PowerFleet Telematics for Total U.S. Trailer Visibility

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet , Inc. ( PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, will be expanding the deployment of its LV-500 solar-powered trailer tracking solution to transportation company, Day & Ross’ U.S fleet operations. With a focus on performance and reliability, Day & Ross will be implementing the solution across a fleet of 3,000 trailers to achieve better asset visibility and increased utilization.



After the successful rollout of PowerFleet’s trailer tracking solution to Day & Ross’ Canadian fleet, the company has decided to expand the solution to its U.S. operations. Day & Ross has become a pivotal player in transportation and logistics in North America with its operational footprint expanding even further after the acquisition of A&S Kinard and Buckler Transport in 2019.

“After the positive feedback we received from mechanics, dispatchers, and management from our Canadian team, we determined that PowerFleet’s LV-500 solution was the right trailer tracking solution for our U.S. fleet,” said David Carr, President, Dedicated, North America, Day & Ross. “PowerFleet's trailer tracking solution provides reliable visibility into exactly how and where our equipment is being utilized so that we can gain greater fleet efficiencies. The total cost of ownership was another major consideration and with PowerFleet's LV-500 supercapacitors and 4G LTE connectivity, we are assured long service life of the devices.”

The patent-pending PowerFleet LV-500 is the industry’s first multi-powered asset tracking solution, leveraging solar panels, supercapacitors and long-lasting primary batteries for unmatched service life and critical event visibility. It delivers frequent reporting on the status and location of trailers through PowerFleet’s cloud-based application. A self-contained device that requires no connection to external power, the LV-500 can be installed in 10 minutes or less and provides maintenance-free performance.

"We are honored that Day & Ross has expanded its use of our state-of-the-art telemetry platform to their U.S. fleet based on the value and performance of our products and the best-in-class support provided by our team,” explains PowerFleet’s GM of Supply Chain Solutions, Mark Stanton. “Our integrated logistics solutions enable Day & Ross to better analyze trailer dormancy and lower costs associated with underutilized assets. The solution also improves on-time and efficient deliveries so Day & Ross can continue delivering exceptional customer service.”

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. ( PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About Day & Ross

With over 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators in Canada and the US, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions to top brands across North America. The company got its start by hauling potatoes out of New Brunswick in 1950 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of McCain Foods in 1966. Today, their key services include LTL/TL and cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential delivery.

For over a decade, Day & Ross has been recognized consistently as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and has been named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation since 2018. Their commitment to safety and sustainability is rooted in their family values and their care for their employees and the communities where they work and live. For more information, visit www.dayross.com .

PowerFleet Company Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

[email protected]

(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact

Sasha Dookhoo

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which may include information concerning our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, strategies, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf apply only as of the date they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.