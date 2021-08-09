Logo
FangDD to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:Fangdd Network Group Ltd Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID:#4497723
Registration Link:http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4497723

Due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 21, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International:+61-2-8199-0299
United States:+1-855-452-5696
Hong Kong, China:+800963117
Replay Code:#4497723

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.fangdd.com/.

About FangDD

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”) is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by SaaS tools, productions and technology. Of the approximately 2.0 million real estate agents in China, more than 1.6 million were on its platform as of December 31, 2020. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

FangDD
Ms. Linda Li
Director, Capital Markets Department
Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968
E-mail: [email protected]

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Phone: +1(646) 308-1649
E-mail: [email protected]

