Award-winning Creative Director-turned-Artist Shehzad Yunus to mint his art work "EggHead" in Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ via The World's First Fusion NFT™️

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Award-winning Creative Director-turned-Artist Shehzad Yunus to mint his art work "EggHead" in Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ via The World's First Fusion NFT™️

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it has partnered Dubai-based artist Shehzad Yunus to mint one of his ingenious furniture art work "EggHead" into a Fusion NFT™️.

Born in India and having spent the last 27 years in Dubai, Shehzad is one of the most awarded advertising Executive Creative Directors in the Middle East who has amassed 55 regional and international awards under his belt. Dubbed the "Idea Machine", Shehzad made a career switch to design artistic and bespoke furniture and his work is known to be conceptual, evocative and versatile.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shehzad said, "I am all about ideas. And this new rebirth diving into designing bespoke artistic furniture and minting them into Fusion NFTs™️ excites me no end. There couldn't be a better partner than Coinllectibles™️ to push the boundaries of convention and forge a new path into the world of NFTs."

Echoing the same sentiments, Ms Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer of Coinllectibles™️ opined, "We know Shehzad as an artist with brilliant ideas and we are attracted to him by his modern mindset and desire to break through boundaries. We are thrilled to have him onboard as one of the artists who mint their inventive art pieces into our proprietary Fusion NFTs™️.

For pre-registration of interest for Shehzad Yunus's Fusion NFT™️, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the CoinllectiblesTM Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Artist – Shehzad Yunus

Born and raised in Dubai, Shehzad Yunus is one of the most awarded advertising Executive Creative Directors in the Middle East who made a career switch to design artistic and bespoke furniture.

Born to be an artist, Shehzad's work is iconically conceptual, evocative and versatile. From regal and ornate masterpieces to fluid and modern designs, his body of work is growing as fast his voracious appetite for success.

Shehzad's furniture collection is currently being manufactured under the SHAZAM! brand in association with a top luxury brand.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️ - stick with the Gold Standard

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

favicon.png?sn=CN68754&sd=2021-08-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-creative-director-turned-artist-shehzad-yunus-to-mint-his-art-work-egghead-in-blockchain-company-coinllectibles-via-the-worlds-first-fusion-nft-301350901.html

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN68754&Transmission_Id=202108090730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN68754&DateId=20210809
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment