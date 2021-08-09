Award-winning Creative Director-turned-Artist Shehzad Yunus to mint his art work "EggHead" in Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ via The World's First Fusion NFT™️

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it has partnered Dubai-based artist Shehzad Yunus to mint one of his ingenious furniture art work "EggHead" into a Fusion NFT™️.

Born in India and having spent the last 27 years in Dubai, Shehzad is one of the most awarded advertising Executive Creative Directors in the Middle East who has amassed 55 regional and international awards under his belt. Dubbed the "Idea Machine", Shehzad made a career switch to design artistic and bespoke furniture and his work is known to be conceptual, evocative and versatile.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shehzad said, "I am all about ideas. And this new rebirth diving into designing bespoke artistic furniture and minting them into Fusion NFTs™️ excites me no end. There couldn't be a better partner than Coinllectibles™️ to push the boundaries of convention and forge a new path into the world of NFTs."

Echoing the same sentiments, Ms Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer of Coinllectibles™️ opined, "We know Shehzad as an artist with brilliant ideas and we are attracted to him by his modern mindset and desire to break through boundaries. We are thrilled to have him onboard as one of the artists who mint their inventive art pieces into our proprietary Fusion NFTs™️.

For pre-registration of interest for Shehzad Yunus's Fusion NFT™️, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the CoinllectiblesTM Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Artist – Shehzad Yunus

Born to be an artist, Shehzad's work is iconically conceptual, evocative and versatile. From regal and ornate masterpieces to fluid and modern designs, his body of work is growing as fast his voracious appetite for success.

Shehzad's furniture collection is currently being manufactured under the SHAZAM! brand in association with a top luxury brand.

About the Company – Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Coinllectibles ™️ Fusion NFT ™️ - stick with the Gold Standard

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.





