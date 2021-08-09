KORE ranks among top three vendors in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities Assessment

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("IoT CaaS"), today announced Gartner has recognized the company as a top three provider out of a broad field of vendors for two managed IoT connectivity use cases.

"Our customers have consistently told us that the complexity of IoT deployments is their No. 1 issue."

KORE ranked as one of three providers, and the only global, independent IoT company, with the highest capability scores for the "Outsourced IoT Connectivity" and "Managed Complex and Diverse IoT Connectivity" use cases assessed in the newly released Gartner research report. The Critical Capabilities for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide1 report published on 31 May 2021.

This latest assessment by Gartner analysts clearly states the business problem most IT and Infrastructure & Operations (I&O) leaders face, when executing an IoT strategy: "Building an IoT-enabled business is complex due to the variety of the components needed — spanning from the edge hardware to different connectivity technologies, management platforms and analytics."

An IoT connectivity ecosystem with specific capabilities is required to help enterprises solve for this problem. Making up "the eight critical capabilities against which Gartner analysts assessed providers for this report, were: sourcing and logistics management, connectivity management portal, service management and support, SIM and subscription management, device management, application management, security management, and multisourcing service integration (MSI)."

The report also presented a number of specific findings, including: "Multinationals are struggling to find a single provider for 3GPP LPWA networks (LTE-M or NB-IoT) due to immaturity of standards, interconnection and lack of roaming agreements." Additionally: "Enterprises are increasingly looking at eSIM as a solution for enabling more flexibility selecting local connectivity providers with bring-your-own-connectivity scenarios and decoupling the IoT connectivity management platform from the underlying connectivity provider." Both findings highlight the degree to which the IoT ecosystem is fragmented.

KORE believes it rated high in the use cases due to its one-stop-shop approach that includes industry-led go-to-market efforts guided by subject matter experts with deep and specific vertical expertise, its technology platform, the vast number of carrier integrations it has globally, and its customer service prowess.

KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said upon the release of the report: "Our customers have consistently told us that the complexity of IoT deployments is their No. 1 issue. We have listened and responded aggressively. Over the past three years, we have reimagined our IP and full technology stack, expanded our IoT Solutions and Managed Services capabilities, shifted to an industry-led market approach, and improved our customer experience -- a transformation to a one-stop shop across connectivity, solutions and analytics with a clear goal: to tackle the complexity problem head on and simplify IoT so that enterprises can make a difference in their businesses and in the world around us."

1 Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide," Pablo Arriandiaga, Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Jonathan Davenport, 31 May 2021.

