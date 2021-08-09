Asetek Presents Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, 12 August

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, 12 August at 12:00 noon CEST.

CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 2:00 PM CEST and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

Webcast - audio and slide presentation:

Please join the results webcast via the following link: https://streams.eventcdn.net/asetek/q2-2021/register

Conference call - audio only:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior using the phone numbers and confirmation code below:

Copenhagen, Denmark: +45 7872 3252 Oslo, Norway +47 2396 3688 Frankfurt, Germany +49 6913 8034 52 London, United Kingdom: +44 (0) 3333 00 9032 New York, United States of America: +1 631 913 1422 (US only PIN: 14473374#)

The second quarter 2021 report and presentation will be made available online at www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no, as well as through news agencies. A recorded version of the presentation will be made available at www.asetek.com approximately two hours after the presentation has concluded.

Q&A: The conference call lines will be opened for participants to ask question at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be submitted through the online webcast during the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

E-mail: [email protected]

[email protected]

About Asetek:

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-presents-second-quarter-2021-results-on-thursday--12-august,c3393744

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-presents-second-quarter-2021-results-on-thursday-12-august-301351005.html

SOURCE Asetek