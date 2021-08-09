WondershareBFF Campaign Invited All Creators to Share Their Friendship Moments on Social Media

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- June 8th was National Best Friend Day. To encourage people to celebrate their valuable friendship, Wondershare launched the #WondershareBFF campaign on social media and offered a wide range of creative software that helped participants share their favorite moments with the BFF-themed effects package from June 8 to June 30, 2021.

"Friendship is important for everyone, which could be your peers, parents, or even your pets. Through this campaign, we hope participants could feel the joy of making some creative images or videos for the most important person in their lives," said Shaan Jahagirdar, Chief Design Officer of Wondershare. "We made a series of custom effect packs for this festival and users can use them via Wondershare creative software such as Filmora, Filmstock, FilmoraGo and PixStudio."

According to Sprout Social figures, the campaign achieved 22.82 million impressions and attracted more than 750 creators who shared their creative works on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Winners were announced on Wondershare's official social media channels on July 9th. The top 3 winners won an iPad Pro 256GB and a Nintendo Switch respectively. Ten participants received a Fuji Instax Mini 11.

"I really enjoy the #WondershareBFF campaign," said Devina, one of the winners in the contest. "I was upset that I couldn't hang out with friends in holidays due to the epidemic. But when making the video, I had a throwback of those happy memories with my friend."

Nathania Dewi was another winner in the contest and noted the inspiration was from her best friend since childhood. "The campaign has reminded me of the valuable experiences that I spend with her," said Dewi. "I found Wondershare Filmora and the other two products from the campaign. These creative tools turn my thoughts into reality and help me to grow my creativity to a new step."

"The influence of the #WondershareBFF campaign and the popularity of the specialized effect packs are out of our expectation," said Shaan. "Wondershare will continue to strengthen the upgrade of products, to blend the humanity of the brand with the creativity of users."

