Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gartner recognized Salesforce for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

Salesforce is named a Leader in SFA for 15 years in a row

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Sales Force Automation Magic Quadrant for the 15th consecutive year.

SALESFORCE_Logo.jpg

"To be a trusted sales solution for teams around the globe for 15 years in a row is a testament to our Trailblazers — especially those that are driving success and accelerating business growth in this new hybrid world," said Bill Patterson, EVP and GM, CRM Applications, Salesforce.

According to Gartner, "Leaders have the Ability to Execute their vision through products, services and demonstrably solid business results, in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders have significant successful worldwide customer deployments in a wide variety of industries, and with multiple proof points for deployments above 500 users. They demonstrate consistently above-average customer experience levels, product execution scores and sales execution scores."

Salesforce Sales Cloud is a leading sales automation solution.

"Gartner defines CRM Sales Force Automation (SFA) as systems that support the automation of sales activities, processes, and administrative responsibilities for organizations' sales professionals."

"Companies are going to need innovative tools to engage their customers in new ways and empower teams to work from anywhere," said Patterson. "Last year's innovations — like Meetings to enable engaging virtual calls, Einstein Conversation Insights to analyze conversations from video calls, and Global Models for Opportunity Scoring to help newer teams get up and running with artificial intelligence before they have enough of their own data — are going to help change the way sales teams grow their business for the long term."

Additional Information

  • To view a complimentary copy of the August 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, visit here
  • To learn more about Salesforce Sales Cloud, visit here
  • Follow @salesforcesalescloud on Twitter and like the Salesforce for Sales page on LinkedIn

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, Melissa Hilbert, Steve Rietberg, 4 August 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

favicon.png?sn=SF67368&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-recognized-as-a-leader-in-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-sales-force-automation-301350111.html

SOURCE Salesforce

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF67368&Transmission_Id=202108090800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF67368&DateId=20210809
