Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Sales Force Automation Magic Quadrant for the 15th consecutive year.

"To be a trusted sales solution for teams around the globe for 15 years in a row is a testament to our Trailblazers — especially those that are driving success and accelerating business growth in this new hybrid world," said Bill Patterson, EVP and GM, CRM Applications, Salesforce.

According to Gartner, "Leaders have the Ability to Execute their vision through products, services and demonstrably solid business results, in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders have significant successful worldwide customer deployments in a wide variety of industries, and with multiple proof points for deployments above 500 users. They demonstrate consistently above-average customer experience levels, product execution scores and sales execution scores."

Salesforce Sales Cloud is a leading sales automation solution.

"Gartner defines CRM Sales Force Automation (SFA) as systems that support the automation of sales activities, processes, and administrative responsibilities for organizations' sales professionals."

"Companies are going to need innovative tools to engage their customers in new ways and empower teams to work from anywhere," said Patterson. "Last year's innovations — like Meetings to enable engaging virtual calls, Einstein Conversation Insights to analyze conversations from video calls, and Global Models for Opportunity Scoring to help newer teams get up and running with artificial intelligence before they have enough of their own data — are going to help change the way sales teams grow their business for the long term."

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

