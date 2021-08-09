Logo
AB INTL GROUP Announces Its Film "Our Treasures" Hits RMB 2 million Box Office of Screen 8 Days

Marketwired
Aug 09, 2021
NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. ( ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm announces according to China Movie Data Info Network's box office report, its film “Our Treasures” 8 days box office is RMB2 million since Aug 1, 2021 screened on cinemas. According to Maoyan Movies: The film won weekly Top 10 box office of China. The film is currently screening on cinemas, the distributor agreed with the Company that the film will continue 90 days screening on cinemas.

About AB International Group Corp.
AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company is investing in NFT movie and music marketplace as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token.

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com and www.ABQQ.tv

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeff Deng
(212) 918-4519
[email protected]

