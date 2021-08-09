Logo
uCloudlink and Indonesia-based New Partner Join Forces to Improve Data Connectivity Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace has launched a local partnership with a technology company headquartered in Indonesia that provides mobile internet solutions for the community to bring better connectivity to users throughout the region. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for connectivity has surged in South-East Asia. With vaccines being administered globally and countries reopening their borders, this trend is only set to continue as tourism begins its gradual rebound.

Under the agreement, the local partner will market, distribute and sell uCloudlink's mobile broadband (MBB) related devices and connectivity services in Indonesia. Leveraging uCloudlink's patented CloudSIM technology, the two companies will be able to provide users with reliable, secure and stable mobile connectivity — both while travelling abroad and working or studying from home.

The new partnership comes as uCloudlink continues to expand its footprint and consolidate its ecosystem in the South-East Asia market. Throughout the year, the company has successfully signed agreements with a number of providers in the region, including cooperation with a kitchenware manufacturer in the Philippines; Shore-Access Marine Consultancy Co., Ltd. ("Shore Access"), an international communication service provider based in the Philippines; and PT Harapan Karunia Makmur ("HKM"), a large information and communication technology products and services distributor based in Jakarta.

uCloudlink continues to expand its PaaS and SaaS ecosystem through such partnerships and provide users and business partners with better and affordable data connection services. By integrating the resources of data service suppliers, terminal suppliers and application developers, uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform facilitates the supply and demand of data services. These are then intelligently allocated to end users, which improves the user experience and utilization rate of network resources.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for connectivity around the world as more people work and learn from distance. More students require remote learning and more people choose to work remotely, which requires better data connection. Amid social distancing, connectivity keeps the world informed and employed — and more importantly, digital healthcare solutions can provide much-needed solutions to save lives without putting the most vulnerable at risk.

This demand for connectivity is expected to continue well into the post-pandemic era. As the daily patterns of society become more diversified and international travel resumes, stable and reliable connectivity will be an even higher priority than before. Recognizing this need, uCloudlink is actively seeking to expand and deepen its partnerships across South-East Asia, whilst strengthening its regional sales network through strategic local distributors and providers. In doing so, uCloudlink will further consolidate its PaaS and SaaS ecosystem to provide better data connectivity services to users across the globe.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Contact:
Carina Cheung
[email protected]
(852)21806111

favicon.png?sn=CN59903&sd=2021-08-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucloudlink-and-indonesia-based-new-partner-join-forces-to-improve-data-connectivity-services-301350078.html

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN59903&Transmission_Id=202108090830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN59903&DateId=20210809
