OOOK Wins "2021 Best Product Technology and Innovation" Award at 10th Annual China Finance Summit

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career education and technology service provider, today announced that the Company's OOOK ("O Course," https://oook.com), with its path-breaking and innovative technology and application, won the "2021 Best Product Technology Innovation" Award at the 10th Annual China Finance Summit (the "CFS"), which was held in Shanghai from July 28 to July 29, 2021. Separately, Ambow was named "2021 The Most Influential Brand (Industry)" at the event, marking the third consecutive year that the Company has been included in the list.

The China Finance Summit, established in 2012, is a prominent event collectively organized by authoritative financial and mass media, and one that is widely recognized as being among the most influential platforms for communications in economic field. The CFS Award presented at the Summit is a well-known and highly-regarded business award. O Course, an open teaching platform developed by Ambow Education, is supported by over 70 patented technologies and operates on a cloud service model. The platform provides high-quality, cross-terminal live and recording services, and immersive and interactive live broadcast experiences that combine images and shared files and one-stop operation management functions to deliver a seamless experience to users.

Dr. Jin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Technology is the driving force behind the education sector's ongoing digital revolution. Ambow Education is committed to grasping developing trends in technology, while continually expanding our own brand influence and exploring the intersection of learning and technology to boost the development of the education industry as a whole."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

