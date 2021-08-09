DarioHealth to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 16

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced it would release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021, and host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, August 16, 8:30am EDT

Dial-in Number: 877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 201-389-0879

Conference ID: DarioHealth Second Quarter 2021 Results Call

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146112

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through September 16, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 13722168. The webcast archive will be available for two months.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

[email protected]

+1-212-845-4262

