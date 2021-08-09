Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Offering of USD-Denominated Senior Notes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Offering of USD-Denominated Senior Notes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher") announced today that it intends to offer USD-denominated senior notes.

Thermo Fisher intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to pay a portion of the cash consideration payable for the pending acquisition of PPD, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Barclays Capital Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Prospective investors should read the prospectus forming a part of that registration statement and the prospectus supplement related to the Offering and the other documents that Thermo Fisher has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Thermo Fisher and this Offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Thermo Fisher, the underwriters or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at 1-888-603-5847; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649; BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322;or Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about Thermo Fisher's intended use of proceeds and the anticipated timing of the closing of the proposed PPD acquisition. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including risks and uncertainties relating to capital markets conditions and completion of the Offering. Additional important factors and information regarding Thermo Fisher's business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the prospectus and prospectus supplement dated August 9, 2021 related to the Offering, which is on file with the SEC and available in the "Investors" section of our website under the heading "SEC Filings," and the documents incorporated by reference into the prospectus and prospectus supplement. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if circumstances change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

Thermo_Fisher_Scientific_Logo.jpg

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada

Phone: 781-622-1223

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: [email protected]

E-mail: [email protected]



favicon.png?sn=NE68464&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-announces-offering-of-usd-denominated-senior-notes-301351068.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE68464&Transmission_Id=202108090838PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE68464&DateId=20210809
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment