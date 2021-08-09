Logo
Oxford Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Wendye Mingo to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OXFORD, Mich., Aug. 9, 2021

OXFORD, Mich., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation announced today that Wendye Mingo has joined its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2021. Oxford Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oxford Bank, also elected Ms. Mingo to its Board of Directors. She is an experienced IT business leader who brings deep expertise in technology transformations, data center modernization, and negotiating infrastructure costs.

W_Mingo.jpg

Ms. Mingo, as the Managing Director of Information Technology for The Kresge Foundation, has demonstrated her passion to use information technology as a critical part of organizational change and development while first and foremost being a leader of people. Her initiatives in the technology front include meeting the rapidly evolving "now normal" for her organization; improving cybersecurity and leading numerous strategic initiatives to create effective information infrastructure.

David P. Lamb, president and CEO of Oxford Bank said, "We are thrilled to welcome Wendye to our Board of Directors not only for her technical expertise, but that she is personally committed to our culture principles of Accountability, Candor, Engagement, Performance and Transparency. Although the Bank has been a leader among community banks in customer facing technology, we believe her background and experiences will help us drive our business including technology to the next level."

Karen Mersino, Chairperson of the Corporation and Bank Board of Directors said, "We have long desired to add a Board member with technical expertise, as well as add new voices to our deliberations, which Wendye fits perfectly."

Ms. Mingo earned a Doctorate in Instructional Technology and an M.A. in Computer Science from Wayne State University. She also holds a B.A. in Computer Science from the University of Detroit. She is an alumna of the Leadership Detroit program – class of XLI. She is also a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., serves on the Board of Visitors for the College of Education at Wayne State University and on the board of the Detroit School for Digital Technology.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville and Oxford. The Bank also has a Customer Service Center in Rochester Hills with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking centers in Wixom and downtown Oxford and very soon we will be relocating our Owosso loan office to Flint, MI. The Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management since it first opened for business in 1884. For more information about Oxford Bank and its complete line of financial services, please visit www.oxfordbank.com.



Contact:

David P. Lamb, President & CEO

Phone:

(248) 628-2533

Fax:

(248) 969-7230

OXBC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE65588&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxford-bank-corporation-announces-appointment-of-wendye-mingo-to-its-board-of-directors-301350173.html

SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation

