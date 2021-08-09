Welcome Home: Rocket Mortgage Expands Resources & Support for Detroit Homebuyers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Welcome Home: Rocket Mortgage Expands Resources & Support for Detroit Homebuyers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company's Detroit Home Loan+ program offers $2,500 closing cost credit for those buying a primary residence in Detroit, along with financial guidance and homeownership education to residents who are looking for additional assistance.

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Aug. 9, 2021

DETROIT, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, America's largest mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced a full suite of programs to help Detroit residents who are interested in buying a home in the city, regardless of where they are on their homebuying journey. The new initiative includes $2,500 in lender credits when purchasing a primary residence in Detroit, along with resources for residents who are underbanked or can benefit from credit counseling and homebuyer education.

MicrosoftTeams_imageaa7faeb7ab0a4c8c1311e7599e6cc995ac1c19be306063c2da67809bfd1366ac_Logo.jpg

"Detroit has been home to Rocket Mortgage for more than a decade. In that time, we have been proud to use our expertise to create initiatives that support the city's homeowners," said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. "Today, we are doubling down on that commitment. By increasing access to banking, credit-building opportunities and, ultimately, home financing, more Detroit residents will be able to build equity through homeownership, which increases neighborhood stability and opportunity for future generations."

Rocket Mortgage's new initiatives start with those who have a desire to buy a home but need some help along the way. If a Detroiter does not have a bank account, or needs to boost their credit score, Rocket Mortgage will connect them with MoCaFi, a Black-owned FinTech company.

"MoCaFi's goal, as part of the Detroit Home Loan+ program, is to provide the Detroit community with a broader set of resources that can help them take the steps needed to prepare for homeownership. We, along with Rocket Mortgage, believe everyone should have an opportunity at this important part of the American Dream," said Wole Coaxum, CEO of MoCaFi. "Our journey starts with getting Detroiters a bank account, if they don't already have one. We can also help them bring additional data – including rent payments – into their credit report. We believe offering Detroit residents strong banking and credit fundamentals will create a better path to purchasing a home and getting the stability and equity that comes with it."

Detroiters in need of additional support will be connected to the Detroit Housing Network – a conglomerate of six Detroit-based nonprofits providing wide-ranging housing services for renters, homebuyers and homeowners. Clients will get hands-on support from trained specialists to prepare them for homeownership.

"Rocket Mortgage is taking an important step to increase homeownership in the city of Detroit," said Dana Arrington, director of homeownership and sales of CHN Housing Partners – administrators of the Detroit Housing Network. "We know the journey to homeownership is different for everyone and, everyone is at a different stage, this program will help Detroiters find the right resources to create a path to homeownership, build equity and unlock the generational wealth that comes with homeownership."

Once ready to become a homeowner, Detroit residents can leverage Rocket Mortgage's new Detroit Home Loan+ program to receive a $2,500 closing cost credit when buying a primary residence in the city. The closing cost credit is automatically applied to all eligible mortgages, which includes conventional, FHA and VA loans. Detroiters can apply through the Rocket Mortgage app or call the Detroit Home Loan+ mortgage banking specialists at 800-291-1488.

Rocket Mortgage operates under a "for-more-than-profit" philosophy. The company recognizes that business and community are inextricably linked. It has leveraged its resources to build programs and partnerships that support a more inclusive, thriving and resilient city. Since moving to Detroit in 2010, Rocket Mortgage and the Rocket Community Fund – the philanthropic partner company of Rocket Companies – have demonstrated a commitment to serving and supporting city residents through data-driven investments and initiatives.

"The Rocket Community Fund is dedicated to building homeownership, wealth and stability for all Detroit families," said Laura Grannemann, Vice President of the Rocket Community Fund. "Through programs like Detroit Home Loan+, Rehabbed & Ready, Make It Home and Neighbor to Neighbor we are directly addressing the systems that have historically prevented residents from owning their own homes and building equity."

Homebuyers can apply for a mortgage and take advantage of the Detroit Home Loan+ program by visiting RocketMortgage.com/Detroitor by calling 800-291-1488.

About Rocket Mortgage
Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest home mortgage lender, enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. Rocket Mortgage closed $320 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2020. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Currently, 99% of all home loans originated by the company utilize Rocket Mortgage technology.

Rocket Mortgage moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies employ 24,000 full-time team members nationwide. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Rocket Mortgage ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past 11 consecutive years, 2010 – 2020, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past seven eight years, 2014 – 2021.

Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/PressRoom.

About Rocket Community Fund
The Rocket Community Fund is a partner company of Rocket Companies, which includes Rocket Mortgage – the nation's largest mortgage lender. It also coordinates team member volunteerism for Bedrock and other affiliated companies who comprise the Rock Family of Companies. Its strategy aims to support thriving, resilient and inclusive communities through data-driven investments in housing, employment and public life.

Through its For-More-Than-Profit model, the Rocket Community Fund recognizes that business and community are inextricably linked, and it purposefully brings together all of the assets of the Rocket Mortgage and Rock Family of Companies business – team member talent, technology, policy advocacy, and philanthropic resources – to invest in comprehensive community development in Detroit and across the country.

Alongside financial investments, the Rocket Community Fund has organized team members to provide more than 815,000 volunteer hours nationwide, including 415,000 in Detroit.

For more information, visit RocketCommunityFund.org.,

favicon.png?sn=DE68204&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welcome-home-rocket-mortgage-expands-resources--support-for-detroit-homebuyers-301350592.html

SOURCE Rocket Mortgage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE68204&Transmission_Id=202108090900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE68204&DateId=20210809
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment