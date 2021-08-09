Honeywell Fuel Tank Safety Technology Selected By Copa Airlines For Boeing 737 Aircraft

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Honeywell Fuel Tank Safety Technology Selected By Copa Airlines For Boeing 737 Aircraft

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Air Separation Module boasts faster install, seven-year warranty, reduced operational and maintenance costs for Copa Airlines

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2021

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has been selected by Copa Airlines to provide its Air Separation Module (ASM) kit for Copa's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft. This new technology offering is a drop-in replacement for Copa's existing ASMs, which are installed on larger aircraft to help reduce the risk of fuel tank fires. Copa is the first airline to operate Honeywell's version of the safety system, which has one of the longest lifespans and warranties in the industry.

As an aircraft uses fuel and its fuel tanks empty, it is critical to decrease the risk of fire by reducing the amount of oxygen that fills that open space. The ASM separates oxygen from nitrogen in the surrounding air, which allows the Nitrogen Generation System to pump nitrogen into the emptying fuel tanks. Honeywell's ASM can be installed roughly six to eight hours faster than the current product from the original equipment manufacturer. This shortened installation time contributes to lower maintenance costs. Additionally, Honeywell's ASM has increased durability over other options currently installed in 737 aircraft and is designed to integrate with Honeywell's Nitrogen Generation System, which has been line-fit on every 737 built after 2008.

"Copa Airlines is one of the major international airlines providing service to, from and throughout Latin America. It is critical that we maintain operations and avoid any unexpected maintenance delays, while maintaining our corporate focus on cost control," said Rafael Samudio, vice president of Technical Operations, Copa Airlines. "The Honeywell Air Separation Module was a logical choice in improving on both efforts, and we are thrilled to be among the first airlines in the Americas region utilizing Honeywell's Air Separation Module, which will be a key integrator of many systems onboard our 737 fleet."

The Honeywell ASM was designed with a high-durability membrane construction to meet the needs of the demanding 737 operating environment. It is supplied as a kit and contains a new Honeywell ASM, complete with all needed blankets and brackets, and ozone destruct filter and instructions for installation.

"For more than a decade, Honeywell has been a leading integrator of Nitrogen Generation Systems into air transport aircraft with the Air Separation Module being a key part of that system," said Tom Hart, vice president and general manager, Air and Thermal Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "As we recognized the need for a more durable, easier to install and longer lasting option, we decided to develop an ASM that incorporates the latest in membrane technology to prevent unexpected downtime and reduce overall operational costs for airline customers."

The ASM will provide lower installation costs for carriers, and with its increased durability, Honeywell is able to guarantee ASM life of seven years without replacement. Because Honeywell is the Nitrogen Generation System integrator, these kits can be combined into existing maintenance plans to further reduce overall customer operating costs.

For more information on Honeywell's Air Separation Module Kit, visit aerospace.honeywell.com.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com%2Fnewsroom.

About Copa Airlines

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, is a leading passenger and cargo airline in Latin America. Operating for more than 70 years, it has established the Hub of the Americas in Panama City as the continent's leading hub. It has one of the industry's newest and most modern fleets of Boeing 737-800 NG and Boeing 737 MAX9, serving countries across North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean, and consistently delivers on-time performance of above 90%, among the best in the industry worldwide. To plan your travel and manage your reservations, securely buy tickets in six currencies, use Web Check-in, print boarding passes and find information about travel policies and immigration requirements, visit www.copa.com.

Contacts:

Media
Amanda Jensen
(602) 245-9033
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA67915&sd=2021-08-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-fuel-tank-safety-technology-selected-by-copa-airlines-for-boeing-737-aircraft-301350646.html

SOURCE Honeywell

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA67915&Transmission_Id=202108090900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA67915&DateId=20210809
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment