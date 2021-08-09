Honeywell Fuel Tank Safety Technology Selected By Copa Airlines For Boeing 737 Aircraft

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has been selected by Copa Airlines to provide its Air Separation Module (ASM) kit for Copa's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft. This new technology offering is a drop-in replacement for Copa's existing ASMs, which are installed on larger aircraft to help reduce the risk of fuel tank fires. Copa is the first airline to operate Honeywell's version of the safety system, which has one of the longest lifespans and warranties in the industry.

As an aircraft uses fuel and its fuel tanks empty, it is critical to decrease the risk of fire by reducing the amount of oxygen that fills that open space. The ASM separates oxygen from nitrogen in the surrounding air, which allows the Nitrogen Generation System to pump nitrogen into the emptying fuel tanks. Honeywell's ASM can be installed roughly six to eight hours faster than the current product from the original equipment manufacturer. This shortened installation time contributes to lower maintenance costs. Additionally, Honeywell's ASM has increased durability over other options currently installed in 737 aircraft and is designed to integrate with Honeywell's Nitrogen Generation System, which has been line-fit on every 737 built after 2008.

"Copa Airlines is one of the major international airlines providing service to, from and throughout Latin America. It is critical that we maintain operations and avoid any unexpected maintenance delays, while maintaining our corporate focus on cost control," said Rafael Samudio, vice president of Technical Operations, Copa Airlines. "The Honeywell Air Separation Module was a logical choice in improving on both efforts, and we are thrilled to be among the first airlines in the Americas region utilizing Honeywell's Air Separation Module, which will be a key integrator of many systems onboard our 737 fleet."

The Honeywell ASM was designed with a high-durability membrane construction to meet the needs of the demanding 737 operating environment. It is supplied as a kit and contains a new Honeywell ASM, complete with all needed blankets and brackets, and ozone destruct filter and instructions for installation.

"For more than a decade, Honeywell has been a leading integrator of Nitrogen Generation Systems into air transport aircraft with the Air Separation Module being a key part of that system," said Tom Hart, vice president and general manager, Air and Thermal Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "As we recognized the need for a more durable, easier to install and longer lasting option, we decided to develop an ASM that incorporates the latest in membrane technology to prevent unexpected downtime and reduce overall operational costs for airline customers."

The ASM will provide lower installation costs for carriers, and with its increased durability, Honeywell is able to guarantee ASM life of seven years without replacement. Because Honeywell is the Nitrogen Generation System integrator, these kits can be combined into existing maintenance plans to further reduce overall customer operating costs.

For more information on Honeywell's Air Separation Module Kit, visit aerospace.honeywell.com.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com%2Fnewsroom.

About Copa Airlines

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, is a leading passenger and cargo airline in Latin America. Operating for more than 70 years, it has established the Hub of the Americas in Panama City as the continent's leading hub. It has one of the industry's newest and most modern fleets of Boeing 737-800 NG and Boeing 737 MAX9, serving countries across North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean, and consistently delivers on-time performance of above 90%, among the best in the industry worldwide. To plan your travel and manage your reservations, securely buy tickets in six currencies, use Web Check-in, print boarding passes and find information about travel policies and immigration requirements, visit www.copa.com.

Contacts:

Media

Amanda Jensen

(602) 245-9033

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-fuel-tank-safety-technology-selected-by-copa-airlines-for-boeing-737-aircraft-301350646.html

SOURCE Honeywell