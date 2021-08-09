PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIE; the "Fund"), successfully completed its liquidation following the close of business on August 6, 2021. The liquidation was performed consistent with the Fund's previously announced liquidation plans.

The Fund is returning an extended net asset value of $3.9118 per share to common shareholders as a liquidating distribution.

Stockholders may recognize a gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation. Stockholders should consult a professional tax advisor regarding their specific tax situation.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbols: (NYSE: CNS, MIE)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-mlp-income-and-energy-opportunity-fund-inc-announces-liquidation-301351060.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.