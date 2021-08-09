SurgePays Appoints Feintuch Communications as its PR Agency of Record

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays (OTCQB:SURG), a blockchain financial technology company building a next generation supply chain network in the U.S. for convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, bodegas, gas stations and other merchants serving underbanked consumers, has selected Feintuch Communications as its public relations agency of record.

SurgePays offers a comprehensive suite of prepaid financial services, as well as top-selling snack foods, sundries and lifestyle products, to independent retailers – more efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. SurgePays' products and services target the 73-million adults in the U.S. who are residents of low-income neighborhoods and who shop and obtain their financial services primarily through their local convenience store. This market, inadequately served by traditional convenience store distributors, is ripe for disruption.

"We plan to continue expanding our current footprint of more than 8,000 local convenience stores, bodegas and tiendas into a nationwide network of independent merchants offering a blend of our financial, wireless and retail products," said Brian Cox, chairman and CEO of SurgePays. "We have worked hard growing our company while grinding through the Nasdaq uplisting process for SurgePays and, as described in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed on August 2, 2021, the IPO of our LogicsIQ subsidiary. We're turning to the Feintuch Communications team to help better tell our story. Their experience in fintech, retail and e-commerce should prove a great asset in communicating our growth story."

"SurgePays is a highly innovative fintech company with a clear vision and business plan to disrupt the way independent merchants do business in local communities throughout our country," said Henry Feintuch, president of Feintuch Communications. "We look forward to working closely with SurgePays to implement a broad business, financial and trade communications campaign to support its business roadmap."

Feintuch Communications' SurgePays team is led by Feintuch and Doug Wright, senior account director. The firm has represented numerous organizations in fintech and e-commerce including ClassWallet, Klarna, Splitit, Optimal Payments and BorderX Lab.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked, and top selling wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, and bodegas more cost efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.prworldalliance.com), the firm specializes in B2B and B2C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

