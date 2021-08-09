Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF)is pleased to announce that Dr. Jagdeep Gupta, MD ("Dr. Gupta"), Chief Medical Officer of the Company, has commenced setting up the first clinical trials for Poda's smoking cessation products.

Dr. Gupta commented, "I have already initiated the process of setting up the first clinical trials related to the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools. I am currently in the process of setting up a pilot study, which will give us a solid platform for developing strong and effective clinical trials. These clinical trials will be designed to result in the publication of level 1 evidence in respected medical journals globally if the data provides evidence. The pilot studies will also be designed to establish a scientific basis for the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools, and additionally may provide Poda with access to research grants and other funds that can be used for additional studies, clinical trials, and validation research."

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I strongly believe the best choice that any current smoker can make is to quit smoking, right now. However, for many individuals, quitting smoking can be extremely difficult and the currently available smoking cessation tools are often not as effective as we would hope. For current adult smokers who want to stop smoking, Poda aims to provide the most effective tools possible to help them do this successfully. The clinical trials will serve as the scientific basis for the use of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools, and I am extremely excited to be commencing the studies."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Command Marketing Inc., predominantly to develop the Company's ecommerce platform and brand identity. As part of this branding campaign, Command Marketing Inc. will also provide investor relations services.

On Behalf of the Board,

Ryan Selby

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in 65 additional countries, covering over 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design entirely eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented system is truly one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

