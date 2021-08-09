Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. Buys Marqeta Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

For the details of Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+street+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.
- Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 941,500 shares, 42.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 741,920 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 741,920 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- 23andMe Holding Co (ME) - 784,543 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 420,314 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.14%. The holding were 941,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.73%. The holding were 741,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.73%. The holding were 741,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)
Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.59%. The holding were 784,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)
Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 420,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.8%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment