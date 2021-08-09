Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. Buys Marqeta Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: MQ, SOFI, SOFI, ME, HIMS, DOCN, PUBM,

MQ, SOFI, SOFI, ME, HIMS, DOCN, PUBM, Sold Out: PLTR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marqeta Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+street+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 941,500 shares, 42.14% of the total portfolio. New Position SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 741,920 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. New Position SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 741,920 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. New Position 23andMe Holding Co (ME) - 784,543 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 420,314 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.14%. The holding were 941,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.73%. The holding were 741,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.73%. The holding were 741,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.59%. The holding were 784,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 420,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.8%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.