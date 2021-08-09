Logo
KPMG Spark Selects Bill.com to Automate Financial Operations Across Client Base

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that KPMG Spark has selected Bill.com as their preferred partner to offer automated bill pay for their clients. KPMG+Spark, a business unit within KPMG, is a managed accounting solution that connects small and medium-size businesses with a dedicated KPMG bookkeeper to provide real-time online bookkeeping services.

Bill.com addresses the unique needs of accounting firms and their SMB clients, providing key benefits such as:

  • Automated bill payments: Easily route clients’ bills and review notes through pre-determined approval workflows, saving up to 50 percent of time managing bill pay.
  • Multiple flexible and fast payment options: Ability to makesame-day or next-day payments with options includingACH, check, cards and international wire transfers.
  • One secure platform for ease-of-mind: Both firms and clients can gain easy and secure access from any device or location with 2-step verification. The Bill.com platform keeps all bank account information private from vendors and securely encrypts data in transit.
  • Single integrated dashboard: Quickly and easily view outstanding to-do lists, retrieve any document or vendor records and see time-stamped audit-ready trails for every transaction.
  • Ease of integration via Bill.com’s API: Enhanced client reporting metrics and real-time visibility.

“We chose Bill.com’s platform because we wanted to provide our clients with a secure, easy-to-use, real-time, and cost-effective solution for their automated bill pay needs,” said Timothy Stiles, CEO of KPMG Spark. “Bill.com’s commitment to the small business community is well-respected and aligned with KPMG’s values. We look forward to offering their services to our clients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with KPMG Spark, the fast-growing, outsourced accounting services practice of the global Big 4 accounting firm KPMG. This partnership will expand our mission of making it simple for SMBs and accountants to connect and do business,” said Tom Clayton, Chief Revenue Officer at Bill.com. “With our platform, KPMG Spark can further help their clients to significantly reduce time spent on manual financial processes so they can remain laser focused on running their businesses.”

To learn more about Bill.com’s accountant firm offering, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bill.com%2Ffor-accountants.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information visit www.bill.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210809005032r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005032/en/

