23 Roku Originals to Premiere on The Roku Channel on August 13

Roku%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that an exciting new slate of Roku Originals will be available to stream beginning August 13. The lineup features 23 new titles for The Roku Channel, including four all-new premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

New, never-before-seen series ‘Eye Candy,’ ‘Squeaky Clean,’ season two of ‘Thanks a Million,’ and ‘What Happens in Hollywood,’ will push new limits in the unscripted and documentary genres, introducing streamers to compelling shows that will shape important conversations, pull at one’s heart strings, and put viewers straight into the competition. Additionally, on August 13 multi-Emmy®nominated ‘Mapleworth Murders’ will make its debut on The Roku Channel, where viewers can experience the award-worthy comedy of nominees Paula Pell, John Lutz and J.B. Smoove.

“While it’s only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Programming Roku. “We’re excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood’s top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming.”

Roku’s Head of Scripted Programming Colin Davis continued, “Viewers will be on the edge of their seats with thrillers like ‘The Stranger’, ‘Survive’ and ‘Wireless,’ and then can laugh themselves silly with ‘Mapleworth Murders.’ These August additions continue to prove that we can offer something for everyone, and we could not be prouder for them to be devoured by the massive Roku audience.”

Paula Pell said, “Making ‘Mapleworth Murders’ was a glorious crime procedural romp through a field of pure nutbaggery. We are so incredibly excited that it found a nest at The Roku Channel and millions of viewers can watch a lesbian spinster and dipstick sheriff and deputy try to solve some of the most ridiculous daily murders in an otherwise charming town. Full disclosure, we wrote almost all of it in a melatonin twilight.”

Roku Originals continue to help drive strong viewer engagement for The Roku Channel since its launch on Streaming Day in May 2021. The top 5 streamed TV programs by unique view1 on The Roku Channel this summer (from May 20 to July 18) were all Roku Originals. The Roku Channel, the exclusive home of Roku Originals, saw robust growth with streaming hours more than doubling year-over-year in Q2 2021. According to Nielsen streaming reach ratings for the month of June, The Roku Channel was the No. 6 streaming channel by household reach in America, coming in after Disney+, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube and Netflix.

New Roku Originals Lineup

From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. For the first time ever, The Roku Channel is debuting four all-new Roku Originals series -- ‘Eye Candy,’ ‘Squeaky Clean,’ season two of ‘Thanks a Million,’ and ‘What Happens in Hollywood.’ A total of 23 new programs will be available to viewers for free on The Roku Channel starting August 13, which include:

‘&Music’

‘The Andy Cohen Diaries’

‘Benedict Men’

‘Elba vs. Block’

‘Eye Candy’

‘Fierce Queens’

‘Floored’

‘Gone Mental with Lior’

‘Mapleworth Murders’

‘Memory Hole’

‘Nice One!’

‘Nikki Fre$h’ ‘Run This City’

‘The Sauce’

‘Sex Next Door’

‘Singled Out’

‘Skrrt with Offset’

‘Squeaky Clean’

‘The Stranger’

‘Survive’

‘Thanks a Million’ (Season 2)

‘What Happens in Hollywood’

‘Wireless’

The Roku Channel is the home for free entertainment on America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform based on hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, April 2021). Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel licenses and distributes content from more than 175 partners and is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Ftherokuchannel.roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits, features, timing, and availability of Roku Originalson The Roku Channel; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

1 A “unique view” is streaming by a distinct account for any period of time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005118/en/