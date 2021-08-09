Logo
Reminder: Sysorex to Host Shareholder Update Conference Call Today to Discuss Latest Developments and Business Outlook

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysorex, Inc. (“Company”) ( SYSX), a data center owner and operator and the preeminent U.S.-based Ethereum mining and Ethereum Blockchain technologies company, reminds investors that it will host a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time today, Monday, August 9, 2021, to discuss the Company’s business, Ethereum 2.0 and blockchain technologies strategies, business developments, certain financial updates, and to provide investors with an operational and financial outlook for the business.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers or + 862-298-0840 for international callers. A webcast of the call can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2752/42248 or on the Company’s Investors section of the website: https://sysorexinc.com/company/investors/.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor section of the website, https://sysorexinc.com/company/investors/, through August 9, 2022. A telephone replay of the call with be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 23, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or + 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 42248.

About Sysorex, Inc.

Sysorex, Inc. (“Company”) is a data center owner and operator and is the preeminent U.S.-based Ethereum mining and blockchain technology company. Following the Company’s reverse triangular merger with TTM Digital Assets & Technologies, Inc. (“TTM”), the Company shifted its primary business focus to the mining of Ethereum and technology opportunities related to the Ethereum Blockchain. The Company currently owns and operates thousands of NVIDIA Graphics Processing Units (“GPUs”) including specialized Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (“CMPs”) generating approximately 500 Gigahash of computing power (collectively, “GPUs”). These GPUs are currently online and securing the Ethereum Blockchain and generating ETH around the clock with industry leading efficiency. The Company also operates its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sysorex Government Services, Inc. (“SGS”), a business that provides information technology products, solutions and services to federal, state, and local government, including system integrators. The Company is advancing strategies to leverage the Ethereum Blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements"” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s future revenues, business, operations, and strategies. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. While the Company has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of the Company and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all, the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2021, and the risks and uncertainties described in other filings that the Company made or may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to, update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: [email protected]

Market Makers
Jimmy Caplan
Email: [email protected]

Public Relations
Eisenberg Communications
Rick Eisenberg
E mail: [email protected]

