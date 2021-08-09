Logo
PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Jason Hahn as New Head of Corporate and Business Development

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLAYSTUDIOS, an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games, has named Jason Hahn to the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate and Business Development. An accomplished gaming and Esports industry executive with more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of the media and technology sectors, Mr. Hahn will work in concert with PLAYSTUDIOS’ senior leadership team to advance the organization’s growth strategy as a newly listed public company. He will be responsible for leading all merger and acquisition efforts and identifying strategic opportunities as PLAYSTUDIOS looks to expand into new genres, segments, and geographies and bolster its unique playAWARDS loyalty platform. Mr. Hahn will also support the company’s investor relations efforts where he will help guide communications and the relationships with PLAYSTUDIOS shareholders and the broader financial community. Mr. Hahn will report to PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal and sit on the Company’s executive leadership team.

Mr. Hahn joins PLAYSTUDIOS with a proven record of success in the areas of strategic and financial planning, M&A, and business development, informed by his nuanced understanding of the trends shaping the convergence of gaming, media, and technology. He most recently served as Vice President and Head of Strategic Initiatives for Activision Blizzard’s Esports division, where he helped establish its foundational business model and strategy, oversaw commercial partnerships with Esports organizations and technology companies globally, and managed business operations and analytics. Prior to joining Activision Blizzard’s Esports unit, Jason served as a key member of Activision’s Corporate Strategy and Business Development group, where he oversaw the company’s acquisitions of King Digital and Major League Gaming, ran the company’s long range planning process, and advised on new strategic opportunities.

Prior, he served as Vice President of J.P. Morgan Entertainment Industries Group in Los Angeles, and held positions in Corporate Strategy and Development for NBC Universal and in M&A for New York City-based independent financial advisor Rothschild Inc.

“Adding Jason to our leadership team allows PLAYSTUDIOS to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities in front of us,” says Mr. Pascal. “Jason is a sophisticated dealmaker and a curious, strategic thinker with significant experience identifying and executing growth strategies, M&A, and commercial partnerships.”

“As our industry continues to expand and diversify, we enter this new era of PLAYSTUDIOS in a stronger position with Jason on board.”

“I have followed the PLAYSTUDIOS story from the beginning and have long been impressed with the quality and innovation of their products, their unique playAWARDS loyalty platform, and great culture,” Mr. Hahn says. “Now, with the resources they have available as a public company, I see incredible potential and opportunity to accelerate their growth through new acquisitions and partnerships. I look forward to working with the talented team at PLAYSTUDIOS, the broader game development community, and our new stakeholders as we collectively realize our ambitions.”

Mr. Hahn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He currently serves on the board and executive committee of CoachArt, a nonprofit organization creating a transformative arts and athletics community for children impacted by chronic illness.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005234/en/

