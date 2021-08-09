Logo
PG&E Partners with American Red Cross to Support Customers, Communities Impacted by Recent Wildfires in Northern California

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

As drought-fueled wildfires continue to burn across several western states including California, the American Red Cross is deploying volunteers and opening shelters to provide services to displaced and impacted residents and communities. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is continuing its longtime partnership with the Red Cross, providing $750,000 to the organization for emergency preparedness and disaster response. As part of this contribution, $300,000 will support wildfire relief and recovery efforts in PG&E’s service area this fire season, including current wildfire response in Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Trinity counties.

“Responding to disasters is a team effort and no single organization can do it alone,” said Jennifer Adrio, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region. “That’s why our partnership with PG&E is so vitally important. As part of the world’s largest humanitarian organization, the Red Cross has the unique ability to utilize PG&E’s generous donation to reach more people in need, more quickly.”

In addition to the funding for Red Cross services for wildfire evacuees, PG&E is also contributing $50,000 to support local nonprofit relief efforts. This includes $5,000 in support of Lost Sierra Food Project in Plumas County, where some evacuated residents are beginning to return home; and $10,000 in support of the Almanor Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund, which is providing emergency relief and support through grants to nonprofits and agencies, primarily for residents impacted by wildfires.

“Our hearts are with every member of our communities who has lost their home or business to wildfire in recent days, and with those who have had to evacuate their homes for safety. As this wildfire season continues to test us all, we are so grateful for the American Red Cross and its compassionate volunteers who provide the basic needs of food and shelter to our neighbors in their time of need. We are so thankful for the many nonprofit organizations and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for those impacted by wildfires,” said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe.

These charitable donations will come from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

How You Can Help

Financial gifts of any amount support the Red Cross mission to help people affected by disasters big and small. Donations for wildfire relief help the Red Cross to shelter families, serve meals, support emergency responders, deliver relief supplies, provide medical care, and create recovery plans. To support current or ongoing wildfire relief and recovery efforts in California, donors can contribute+online+here, or send checks to the Red Cross designated to “Western Wildfires.”

PG&E’s partnership with the Red Cross began in 1986. Last year, PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation contributed a total of $750,000 to the Red Cross for emergency preparedness and disaster response, including wildfire relief and recovery efforts. Funding included support for the Red Cross California Wildfires Relief Fund for evacuation shelters and community support, which included a place to sleep, warm meals, health services and support services counseling.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210809005195r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005195/en/

