Nautilus, Inc. Appoints New Chief Legal Officer; Names Principal Accounting Officer

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) today announced that it has hired Alan Chan as Chief Legal Officer, effective August 2. Chan will lead all aspects of Nautilus, Inc.’s global legal strategy, including corporate governance and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property. The company also announced the appointment of Sarah Jones, formerly corporate controller, to Principal Accounting Officer.

New CLO Alan Chan brings over 20 years of experience, including deep legal knowledge in the areas of supply chain, intellectual property, and technology solutions and services.

Most recently, Chan was vice president of legal affairs and assistant corporate secretary for Arrow Electronics — a Fortune 150 company and leader in providing technology solutions — where he led global teams with diverse responsibilities. He guided and oversaw strategic initiatives, global M&A activity, and transformed the company’s commercial transaction strategy and practice.

Mr. Chan commented, “I’m incredibly excited to join this amazing team focused on the noble vision to build a healthier world, one person at a time. I’ve been on a personal health and fitness journey dating back to college when I considered a career in sports medicine. The digital strategy also aligns with my experience in technology, and I look forward to contributing to our customers’ fitness journeys.”

The company also appointed Sarah Jones, Nautilus, Inc.’s former corporate controller, to Principal Accounting Officer. Jones will have an expanded scope of interaction with the Nautilus Board of Directors, be responsible for the quarterly report to the audit committee and play a larger role in overall risk management for the company in addition to her current responsibilities overseeing accounting, financial shared services, credit and collections, SEC reporting, stock management, and internal control. Jones, who joined Nautilus in 2013, has held increasingly higher-level accounting and corporate controller positions during her eight years with the company.

“We are aggressively building our team with proven leaders like Alan and Sarah who give us a competitive advantage as we transform the business for long-term success,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus, Inc. Chief Executive Office. “Their deep expertise in driving our legal and financial strategies will be pivotal for executing our North Star initiatives and growth plans.”

