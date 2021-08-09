Logo
Insilico Medicine Announces an AI-driven PROTAC R&D Collaboration with Arvinas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine is proud to announce an R&D collaboration with Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN). This strategic partnership will involve Insilico Medicine's AI-augmented platforms and close cooperation between Arvinas' and Insilico Medicine's scientists on novel PROTACs. The collaboration will include the design of transformative treatment modalities for existing and next-generation targets; and demonstrate the impact of combining AI with one of the most significant breakthrough technologies in drug discovery - PROTACs.

Insilico_Medicine.jpg

"Arvinas is the pioneer of PROTAC technology and a leader in protein degradation therapeutics. We look forward to collaborating with Arvinas in this innovative field and to building a lasting relationship," said Alex Zhavoronkov Ph.D., CEO of Insilico Medicine.

In July the company announced the completion of a $255 million round led by Warburg Pincus and joined by over 25 high-profile investors, and in August, it nominated the second preclinical candidate for kidney fibrosis.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and ageing-related diseases. Since its inception, Insilico Medicine has raised over $300 million from reputable financial, biotechnology, and information technology investors.

Website http://insilico.com/

Media Contact

For further information, images, or interviews, please contact [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=PH68966&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insilico-medicine-announces-an-ai-driven-protac-rd-collaboration-with-arvinas-301351106.html

SOURCE Insilico Medicine

