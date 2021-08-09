ALYI Electric Vehicle Market Expansion Gains Momentum

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced CEO Randell Torno is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to reconfirm a letter of intent (LOI) for an order of electric vehicles to be delivered by ALYI. The original LOI was executed last September.

Last week, Dr. Torno was in Nairobi, Kenya in conjunction with an electric motorcycle pilot to advance a 2,000-vehicle order targeting the Kenyan motorcycle taxi market.

ALYI anticipates the engagement in Ethiopia to run at a parallel pace to the engagement in Kenya. While an initial order size has not yet been determined, the launch of a pilot is imminent.

ALYI has designed its EV ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

