Frontage Opens a New State-of-the-Art Laboratory Facility in Exton, PA

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has completed construction of a new 71,000 square foot laboratory facility located at 760 Pennsylvania Drive in Exton, Pennsylvania.

This new state of the art facility will support the increased client demand for CMC and Biologics services, as well as our new Central Laboratory Services. This new location expands our laboratory space for pharmaceutical analysis, biologics, and biomarker services. The facility will also house our new central lab services. In addition, our pharmaceutical analysis laboratory has relocated to this location allowing for an increase in capacity by 50%.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this new facility, with its expanded capacity, to support our clients' development needs. The investment in this facility is just one example of our ongoing investments to address our customers' needs, offer an optimal work environment to our staff and create value for our investors" says Glenn Washer, President, Frontage Laboratories North America

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

CONTACT: Bryan Newman, [email protected]

