POSaBIT to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, today announced that management will present at:

Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

Time: at 4:00-4:25 PM ET (Track 12)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcanaccord60%2Fposaf%2F2650692

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or [email protected].

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: %3Cb%3Ewww.posabit.com+%3C%2Fb%3E.

