Entravision Announces Transition of Fuego Radio Format to KHHM 101.9 FM Sacramento

Entravision+Communications+Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced the following:

WHAT: Entravision’s Fuego Radio – the hottest radio format – just got bigger and is now featured on its 101.9 FM station in Sacramento, California. Fuego Radio presents a music mix ignited by today's top trending global Latin Urban music movement combined with Hot Hits, including top artists such as Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, The Weeknd and Rauw Alejandro. In addition to hit music, each morning 101.9 FM listeners can enjoy the antics of Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo on the popular Shoboy Show. The Shoboy Show targets the new generation of bilingual Latinos who live the “Spanglish” lifestyle and is a feel-good entertainment experience that’s real, relatable and fun. To remind listeners of the dial position change, Fuego Radio, previously on 103.5 FM in Sacramento, launched a call to action countdown campaign promoting its new home on 101.9 FM. WHERE: KHHM-FM, Sacramento 101.9 FM – as of August 2, 2021

About Entravision Communications Corporation

