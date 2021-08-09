Logo
Entravision Announces Transition of Fuego Radio Format to KHHM 101.9 FM Sacramento

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Entravision+Communications+Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced the following:

WHAT:

Entravision’s Fuego Radio – the hottest radio format – just got bigger and is now featured on its 101.9 FM station in Sacramento, California. Fuego Radio presents a music mix ignited by today's top trending global Latin Urban music movement combined with Hot Hits, including top artists such as Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, The Weeknd and Rauw Alejandro. In addition to hit music, each morning 101.9 FM listeners can enjoy the antics of Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo on the popular Shoboy Show. The Shoboy Show targets the new generation of bilingual Latinos who live the “Spanglish” lifestyle and is a feel-good entertainment experience that’s real, relatable and fun.

To remind listeners of the dial position change, Fuego Radio, previously on 103.5 FM in Sacramento, launched a call to action countdown campaign promoting its new home on 101.9 FM.

WHERE:

KHHM-FM, Sacramento 101.9 FM – as of August 2, 2021

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in 32 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 47 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms, and MediaDonuts, a leader in programmatic digital solutions in Southeast Asia. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210809005011r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005011/en/

