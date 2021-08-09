Logo
Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Ready to Help All Oklahoma Students Get Back on Track

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), a full-time, online public-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. OVCA students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 10.

“We are proud to provide Oklahoma families with a consistent option for their education,” said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. “At OVCA we bring public school home, with teachers who are experienced in online education and passionate about providing a personalized learning experience to each student. We can’t wait to start the new year with returning and new students.”

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, OVCA offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student’s needs. Through live and recorded online sessions led by state-certified teachers, students can access their classrooms from any computer with an internet connection.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. Teachers facilitate lessons and connect with students and families via phone and email. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers across the state.

And students who attend OVCA can earn+college+credits while still in high school. Eligible students in grades 11 and 12 are able to enroll in a combined number of high school and college courses per semester, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

OVCA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit OVCA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005002/en/

