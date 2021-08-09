The Central at 5th by Hilton Club Opens in the Heart of Manhattan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Central at 5th by Hilton Club Opens in the Heart of Manhattan

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hilton+Grand+Vacations (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) continued its brisk pace of openings in New York with the launch of its newest urban timeshare property, The+Central+at+5th%3Csup%3E+%3C%2Fsup%3Eby+Hilton+Club. The striking 33-story building puts owners in the heart of Manhattan on East 48th Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, just blocks away from Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Central Station, Fifth Avenue shopping and cultural icons such as The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). The resort features 161 units including studios, one-bedroom suites and penthouse suites.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005059/en/

NY-C5-EXT-001.jpg

The Central at 5th by Hilton Club. Photo Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations

The launch comes just weeks after HGV announced the debut of The+Quin+by+Hilton+Club on West 57th Street as a timeshare property following its year-long, $50 million renovation. This further solidifies the company’s position as the leader in New York’s burgeoning urban timeshare market.

“Hilton Grand Vacations continues to raise the bar in urban timeshare, and opening The Central at 5th, which is our second property to launch in the city this summer, underscores our commitment to expand our footprint in New York City,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “The Central at 5th has been constructed from the ground up to serve as an ideal base for our owners and guests to experience the best of Manhattan. The opening of this exquisite property marks our fifth timeshare in the city.”

Gordon Gurnik, senior executive vice president & chief operating officer at Hilton Grand Vacations, added, “The Central at 5th occupies a fantastic midtown location and features superb amenities that help our owners and guests feel at home. The new building is an ideal addition to the HGV portfolio in New York.”

The Central at 5th is newly constructed and “purpose-built” for timeshare, ensuring that elements most valuable to owners are at the heart of the building’s design. World-class architectural and interior design firms collaborated to create the property, as Handel Architects provided architectural design and Rottet Studio provided interior design. Amenities include a second-floor owners’ lounge, anticipated to open in 2022, with an outdoor terrace that has covered and uncovered seating areas, a ground-floor lobby lounge and outdoor courtyard, a fitness center and more.

The property draws on architectural elements of historic buildings in the neighborhood and reinterprets them with a modern flair. On the exterior, this is most evident in the undulating window openings that create a “folded” façade. The building also invites the outdoors in, with full-width windows in individual units providing plentiful natural light. The connection to the outdoors is enhanced with access from the owners’ lounge, which offers a social and communal setting. This space allows owners to mingle, settle in to work or enjoy an outdoor terrace lined with boxwood shrubs facing 48th Street.

Studios and suites are filled with natural light and offer a warm and residential feel. Bespoke touches such as a chaise lounge, leather pulls and trunks as nightstands add inspiration. Modern bathrooms include marble tile walls, full-height glass-enclosed showers, backlit mirrors, and heated floors in selected suites.

Hilton Grand Vacations pioneered the urban timeshare movement in New York starting in 2003 and continues to innovate. As urban timeshare has grown increasingly popular, HGV has met demand with new-builds and property transformations offering owners a range of unparalleled opportunities. Now, The Central at 5th by Hilton Club joins NYC sister properties including: The Hilton Club – New York; The Residences by Hilton Club; West 57th Street by Hilton Club; and The Quin by Hilton Club to offer the very best timeshare experiences in New York.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210809005059r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005059/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment