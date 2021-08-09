Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iterum Therapeutics plc (“Iterum” or the “Company”) ( ITRM) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Iterum publicly traded securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem NDA lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uUTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 1, 2021, Iterum issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received a letter from the [FDA] stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the [sulopenem NDA], the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time." The press release further stated that "[n]o details with respect to deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in this notification and the letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review."

On this news, Iterum's ordinary share price fell $0.87 per share, or 37.99%, to close at $1.42 per share on July 2, 2021.

Then, on July 26, 2021, Iterum issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the sulopenem NDA, "provid[ing] that the FDA has completed its review of the NDA and has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form." Specifically, "the FDA determined that additional data are necessary to support approval for the treatment of adult women with [uUTIs] caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone[,]" while "recommend[ing] that Iterum conduct at least one additional adequate and well-controlled clinical trial, potentially using a different comparator drug[,]" and "conduct further nonclinical investigation to determine the optimal dosing regimen . . . ."

On this news, Iterum's ordinary share price fell $0.499 per share, or 44.16%, to close at $0.631 per share on July 26, 2021.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Iterum during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the October 4, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .