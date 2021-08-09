Logo
Stay Hydrated in Summer Heat

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

As the dog days of summer set in and high temperatures are forecasted in the 90s across much of the Commonwealth this week, Pennsylvania+American+Water reminds customers to stay healthy and hydrated.

“Safety is one of our top priorities at Pennsylvania American Water, and dehydration is a serious safety concern for employees and customers alike in this summer heat,” said Mike Doran, president, Pennsylvania American Water. “Most of us need to drink elevated levels of water during the warmer months to remain properly hydrated – especially those who work and recreate outdoors. We hope these tips will help our customers develop good hydration habits and avoid the dangers of dehydration this summer.”

Signs of mild dehydration include dry mouth or eyes, headache, fatigue and muscle cramps. These symptoms may be alleviated by spending some time in a cool or shaded area and drinking water. Severe dehydration can cause rapid heartbeat, extreme dizziness and nausea and may require more serious medical attention.

Pennsylvania American Water offers its top five tips to help avoid dehydration this summer:

  • Don’t let yourself get thirsty. Drink before you feel thirsty. Thirst is a sign that you may already be at least slightly dehydrated.
  • Never go to bed dehydrated. Your body loses water while you sleep, so try to drink about 8 ounces of water before you go to bed and another 8 ounces when you wake up.
  • It’s not just for beating the heat. Keep up good hydration habits even when you aren’t outdoors in the heat. When the AC is blasting, you may feel less inclined to drink water, but that would be a mistake. Proper hydration is always important.
  • Keep it with you at all times. Having a physical reminder, in the form of a drink cup or bottle, will help keep you drinking all day.
  • Invest in a refillable water bottle. Most single-use plastic bottles are never recycled and will take around 1,000 years to biodegrade. Using a refillable water bottle is better for the environment and much more affordable than buying plastic bottled water.

For more hydration tips, watch the company’s Summer+Hydration+Index+video and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, while splashing in the water outdoors can help you stay cool, Pennsylvania American Water wants to remind customers that fire hydrants are not to be used for recreational purposes. Hydrants are critical for fire protection and should never be used for any other purpose.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter%2C+Facebook+and LinkedIn.

