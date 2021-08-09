Norfolk Southern releases 2021 ESG report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Norfolk Southern releases 2021 ESG report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Builds on over a decade of sustainable business actions to further invest for the future

PR Newswire

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 9, 2021

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today released its 14th annual report on corporate responsibility. The company's report received a name change this year, now known as the Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, to better reflect the company's holistic commitment to a sustainable enterprise.

Norfolk_Southern_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"At Norfolk Southern, sustainability is in our DNA – a part of everything we do as a company. From environmental stewardship to the safety and development of our entire team, we are in the business of a better planet, committed to bold leadership and deliberate action," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO.

Norfolk Southern took its industry-leading sustainability efforts to new heights in 2020, becoming the first major North American railroad to issue green bonds, in the amount of $500 million. Further, the company established a science-based target for a 42% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity that is consistent with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"We're focused on driving change, being proactive, and managing for results. We're going to continue looking for ways to drive efficiency in our business and lower our environmental impacts. It's really about being the best steward that we can be of our assets, contributing to a better planet, and adding value for our stakeholders," said Josh Raglin, Norfolk Southern's chief sustainability officer.

Among the milestones listed in the report, Norfolk Southern:

Made significant infrastructure and community investments

  • Issued $500 million in green bonds to fund eligible green projects addressing climate change and sustainability.
  • Made approximately $850 million in new infrastructure investments, inclusive of rail, crossties, ballast, and track.
  • Spent $166 million with diverse suppliers.
  • Made $13.1 million in total corporate contributions across the company's 22 state footprint.

Set and met ambitious goals

  • In 2015, Norfolk Southern set a goal to improve fuel efficiency 8.6% by 2020. That goal was exceeded in 2020, with a 9.4% improvement. This saved more than 130 million gallons of diesel fuel and avoided 1.3 million metric tons of emissions.
  • Nearly doubled renewable energy usage to 18% in deregulated markets as of May 1, 2021. Established a new goal of using 30% clean energy by 2030.

Furthered sustainable operations

  • Diverted 81% of waste from landfills.
  • Minimized RCRA Hazardous Waste to 0.03% of total waste generated.
  • Recycled 100% of old cross ties and more than 90% of steel.
  • Recycled all 400 miles of rail replaced each year.
  • Reclaimed over 6,200 tons of used oil.

Delivered for the U.S. economy

  • Carried over 274,900 tons of asphalt shingles, 3.9 million tons of lumber, and 312,500 tons of drywall sheets – enough supply to roof, frame, and drywall 120,000-160,000 average single-family homes.
  • Moved more than 10.2 billion pounds of grain that poultry producers used as feedstock to raise 1.7 billion chickens and turkeys to help feed America.
  • Helped to create nearly 3,000 new customer jobs.

To access the full Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, visit http://www.nscorp.com/content/nscorp/en/about-ns/sustainability.html.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

favicon.png?sn=PH69058&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-releases-2021-esg-report-301351129.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH69058&Transmission_Id=202108091000PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH69058&DateId=20210809
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment