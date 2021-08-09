Philips Sonicare Partners with Fashion Brand Susan Alexandra to Create an Exclusive Bold and Bright Travel Accessory Collection

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Philips Sonicare, the #1 dental professional recommended power toothbrush brand worldwide, has collaborated with New York-based fashion and accessory brand, Susan Alexandra, to create a custom limited-edition travel accessory line highlighting self-expression through whimsical, bold designs.

The collection is inspired by Philips One by Sonicare: a new power toothbrush curated specifically for those who are ready for a step up from manual toothbrushing, with portability and bold colors at the core of its design. It's microvibrations coupled with soft, contoured bristles provide a gentle, yet thorough clean. Available in both battery-operated or rechargeable formats, and complete with a travel case, Philips One by Sonicare simplifies and maximizes the efficacy of oral care routines, all with a fun aesthetic available in eight unique colors: Mango, Miami, Midnight, Mint, Shadow, Snow, Sage and Shimmer.

Philips Sonicare worked hand in hand with Susan Korn, founder and CEO of Susan Alexandra, to develop a line of limited-edition products that celebrate the Philips One by Sonicare portfolio and bright smiles, to help encourage personal expression. The bold, bright and cheerful sentiment behind each of Susan Alexandra's products is a perfect match for the practical, sleek customizable design of Philips One by Sonicare.

"Philips Sonicare pursued this partnership to reach a new demographic of young adults who are looking to prioritize their health and individuality – especially while on the go," said Marci El-Deiry, Head of Marketing, Oral Healthcare at Philips. "This partnership has been a true collaboration from inception, playing off the similarities and ideas of both Philips Sonicare and Susan Alexandra. Despite the difference in industry and products, both brands were able to come together, bonded by a common goal to showcase our dedication to self-care and prove that it can be accessible, user- and travel-friendly and enjoyable."

The first product in this collection will launch in August and is a versatile and eye-catching beaded lip charm – the epitome of modern, playful style. Made of red rhinestone lips and pearl teeth, it highlights the value of a bright, white smile that Philips Sonicare can help achieve, while embodying the eccentric design Susan Alexandra is known for. It can be paired with a suitcase, purse or carry-on to add a pop of color during travel, chained to a necklace or looped onto a belt for a playful addition to any outfit, or even serve as a decorative ornament.

In September, a portfolio of additional products, which includes, a toiletry case, tote bag and decorative sticker sheets, will launch. The geometric, abstract design of this collection is reflective of Philips One by Sonicare colors and celebrates an affinity for bold, colorful accessories. The dazzling rhinestones are a celebration of the brighter, whiter smiles that Philips One by Sonicare delivers.

"We were so thrilled when Philips Sonicare came to us to collaborate with the goal of giving our customers the gift of versatility, portability and travel style," said Susan Alexandra founder, Susan Korn. "The bold, bright and cheerful sentiment behind each of the products in this collection marries the practical, sleek customizable design of Philips One by Sonicare."

The lip charm is now available exclusively on susanalexandra.com for $48. The toiletry case, tote bag and decorative stickers will be available for purchase on susanalexandra.com in September 2021. For more information about Philips One by Sonicare, visit Philips.com and for the collaboration, visit https://www.susanalexandra.com/products/philips-one-by-sonicare-x-sa-lip-charm.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra is a NYC based brand founded by designer, Susan Korn. With an emphasis on elevating experiences, the core belief is that every single thing in your life should be dazzling, rich with color and joy evoking. Initially launching as a jewelry brand, over the past couple of years, Susan Alexandra has expanded into widely celebrated beaded bags seen on celebrities and on the arms of cool tastemakers across the globe. The Susan Alexandra x Philips One by Sonicare collaboration is the first of its kind for SA and the brand is immensely excited to tap into a new industry.

