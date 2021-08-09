PARENTS Reveals Winners Of Food Awards 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PARENTS Reveals Winners Of Food Awards 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Kid-Tested and Parent-Approved Snacks from the Best Allergy-Friendly Snack to the Best Morning Snack

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released the first part of two parts of its Food Awards, a selection of the 25 most tasty and healthy products. The list comprises favorites across pantry, fridge, and freezer categories. PARENTS' Food Awards 2021 is available on Parents.com/BestSnacks and in the September issue of PARENTS magazine, available now. The second part of PARENTS' Food Awards 2021, focusing on dinner shortcuts, will be featured in the October issue.

PARENTS_Food_Awards_2021.jpg

"As we head into the busiest months of the year, we know parents are looking for on-the-go snacks for every occasion, from sports practices to after school programs," said PARENTS Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein. "Our PARENTS' panel of kid taste-tasters sampled hundreds of nutritious products to find the ones that will make the hustle and bustle of family life easier and tastier."

PARENTS editors tested over 200 new snacks with a panel of 75 kids, from toddlers to young teens. A total of 25 products that do not contain artificial sweeteners or synthetic dyes, that are low in added sugars, and that contain nutrients made PARENTS' Food Awards 2021.

The full list of PARENTS' Food Awards 2021 is shown below by category and on Parents.com/BestSnacks.

PANTRY
Best Allergy-Friendly Snack: MadeGood Star Puffed Crackers
Best Bar: Quaker Chewy Fruity Fun Granola Bars, Amazing Apple
Best Cereal: 123 Sesame Street C is for Cinnamon Cereal
Best Chips: Good & Gather Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Chips
Best Crackers: From the Ground Up Purple Carrot Crackers
Best Dried Fruit: Sun-Maid Fruity Raisin Snacks, Tropical Punch
Best Nuts: Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar
Best Rice Cakes: Lundberg Family Farms Organic Rice Cake Minis

FRIDGE
Best Cheese Snack: The Laughing Cow & Go Creamy Original
Best Family Snack: Applegate Naturals Charcuterie Plate
Best Flatbread: Stonefire Naan Dippers
Best Morning Snack: Organic Valley Egg Bites, Uncured Ham & Swiss
Best Pretzels: Hormel Soft Pretzel Bites With Cheese
Best Pudding: GoGo squeeZ AlmondBlend Pudding
Best Snack Kit: Sabra Kids Taco Dip & Rolled Tortilla Chips
Best Yogurt: Stonyfield Organic Strawberry Yogurt and Choco Chimps

FREEZER
Best Chocolate Snack: Trü Frü Nature's Raspberries
Best Frozen Fruit: Wyman's Just Fruit &Greek Yogurt Bites
Best Novelty Snack: FarmRich Star Wars Mandalorian Cheesy Potato Tots
Best Pocket Pie: Del Monte Veggieful Broccoli Potato Cheddar Pocket Pies
Best Smoothie Bowl: Kind Frozen Smoothie Bowl
Best Toddler Snack: Gerber Freshful Start Organic Veggie Bites

CLASSICS
Best Family Fave: Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers
Best Fresh Fruit: Rockit apples
Best Treat: Bakerly Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Crêpes To-Go!

ABOUT PARENTS
PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 8.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million readers on its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

favicon.png?sn=CG69078&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-reveals-winners-of-food-awards-2021-301351169.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG69078&Transmission_Id=202108091041PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG69078&DateId=20210809
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment