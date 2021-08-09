PARENTS Reveals Winners Of Food Awards 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released the first part of two parts of its Food Awards, a selection of the 25 most tasty and healthy products. The list comprises favorites across pantry, fridge, and freezer categories. PARENTS' Food Awards 2021 is available on Parents.com/BestSnacks and in the September issue of PARENTS magazine, available now. The second part of PARENTS' Food Awards 2021, focusing on dinner shortcuts, will be featured in the October issue.

"As we head into the busiest months of the year, we know parents are looking for on-the-go snacks for every occasion, from sports practices to after school programs," said PARENTS Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein. "Our PARENTS' panel of kid taste-tasters sampled hundreds of nutritious products to find the ones that will make the hustle and bustle of family life easier and tastier."

PARENTS editors tested over 200 new snacks with a panel of 75 kids, from toddlers to young teens. A total of 25 products that do not contain artificial sweeteners or synthetic dyes, that are low in added sugars, and that contain nutrients made PARENTS' Food Awards 2021.

The full list of PARENTS' Food Awards 2021 is shown below by category and on Parents.com/BestSnacks.

PANTRY

Best Allergy-Friendly Snack : MadeGood Star Puffed Crackers

Best Bar : Quaker Chewy Fruity Fun Granola Bars, Amazing Apple

Best Cereal : 123 Sesame Street C is for Cinnamon Cereal

Best Chips: Good & Gather Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Chips

Best Crackers : From the Ground Up Purple Carrot Crackers

Best Dried Fruit : Sun-Maid Fruity Raisin Snacks, Tropical Punch

Best Nuts : Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar

Best Rice Cakes : Lundberg Family Farms Organic Rice Cake Minis

FRIDGE

Best Cheese Snack : The Laughing Cow & Go Creamy Original

Best Family Snack : Applegate Naturals Charcuterie Plate

Best Flatbread : Stonefire Naan Dippers

Best Morning Snack : Organic Valley Egg Bites, Uncured Ham & Swiss

Best Pretzels : Hormel Soft Pretzel Bites With Cheese

Best Pudding : GoGo squeeZ AlmondBlend Pudding

Best Snack Kit : Sabra Kids Taco Dip & Rolled Tortilla Chips

Best Yogurt : Stonyfield Organic Strawberry Yogurt and Choco Chimps

FREEZER

Best Chocolate Snack : Trü Frü Nature's Raspberries

Best Frozen Fruit : Wyman's Just Fruit &Greek Yogurt Bites

Best Novelty Snack : FarmRich Star Wars Mandalorian Cheesy Potato Tots

Best Pocket Pie : Del Monte Veggieful Broccoli Potato Cheddar Pocket Pies

Best Smoothie Bowl : Kind Frozen Smoothie Bowl

Best Toddler Snack : Gerber Freshful Start Organic Veggie Bites

CLASSICS

Best Family Fave : Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers

Best Fresh Fruit : Rockit apples

Best Treat : Bakerly Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Crêpes To-Go!

ABOUT PARENTS

PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 8.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million readers on its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-reveals-winners-of-food-awards-2021-301351169.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation