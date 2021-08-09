Hitachi Vantara Appoints Mark Ablett as President to Drive Continued Resurgence of Its Digital Infrastructure Business

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the promotion of sales and go-to-market leader Mark Ablett to the role of President, Digital Infrastructure Business Unit.

Hitachi Vantara's Digital Infrastructure Business Unit serves 80% of the Fortune 100 with data storage, hyperconverged and converged infrastructure, data protection, IT management, and edge-to-cloud infrastructure services.

"A high-performance digital infrastructure is the foundation upon which every data-driven organization builds competitive advantage. With the datasphere set to grow five times larger in just the next five years, our industry-leading digital infrastructure has never been more important to our clients and to our business," said Gajen Kandiah, CEO, Hitachi Vantara. "There's no-one more passionate about our company, its people, and solving clients' data challenges than Mark. I'm confident he will help us continue to gain share in a market that is clearly bouncing back."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead this world-class team," said Mark Ablett, President, Digital Infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. "And I couldn't be more excited at the prospect of what we can do to accelerate and simplify our clients' data-driven journeys."

Ablett joined Hitachi Vantara as senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific in 2015. He assumed worldwide responsibility for digital infrastructure go-to-market strategy in 2017 and was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer of the Digital Infrastructure Business Unit in February 2020. Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara, Ablett held a number of leadership positions at Juniper Networks. He will report to CEO Gajen Kandiah in his new role.

Resources

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitachi-vantara-appoints-mark-ablett-as-president-to-drive-continued-resurgence-of-its-digital-infrastructure-business-301350835.html

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara Corporation