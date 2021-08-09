Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. Buys Synopsys Inc, Sells Xylem Inc, Illumina Inc, Ansys Inc

- New Purchases: SNPS,
- Added Positions: FISV, TMO, HAS, MMC, CERN, MA, UNH, BR, APH, INTU, TSCO, ADP, MSFT, LH, GOOGL, AVY, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: XYL, BRK.B, AAPL, AMZN, COST, NKE, ADBE, AXP, HON, NVDA, V, FB, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: ILMN, ANSS, PINS, BLL,
For the details of Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+investment+partners+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 536,000 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 761,592 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 698,541 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 376,719 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 438,266 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $291.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 113,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.Reduced: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Xylem Inc by 67.13%. The sale prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $128.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. still held 20,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 21.37%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. still held 920 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment