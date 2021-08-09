Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. Buys Synopsys Inc, Sells Xylem Inc, Illumina Inc, Ansys Inc

New Purchases: SNPS,

SNPS, Added Positions: FISV, TMO, HAS, MMC, CERN, MA, UNH, BR, APH, INTU, TSCO, ADP, MSFT, LH, GOOGL, AVY, GOOG,

FISV, TMO, HAS, MMC, CERN, MA, UNH, BR, APH, INTU, TSCO, ADP, MSFT, LH, GOOGL, AVY, GOOG, Reduced Positions: XYL, BRK.B, AAPL, AMZN, COST, NKE, ADBE, AXP, HON, NVDA, V, FB, CARR, OTIS,

XYL, BRK.B, AAPL, AMZN, COST, NKE, ADBE, AXP, HON, NVDA, V, FB, CARR, OTIS, Sold Out: ILMN, ANSS, PINS, BLL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Synopsys Inc, sells Xylem Inc, Illumina Inc, Ansys Inc, Pinterest Inc, Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+investment+partners+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 536,000 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 761,592 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 698,541 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 376,719 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 438,266 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $291.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 113,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Xylem Inc by 67.13%. The sale prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $128.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. still held 20,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 21.37%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. still held 920 shares as of 2021-06-30.