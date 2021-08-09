Logo
Goldplay Appoints Ex Newmont Senior Executive, Ken Brunk and CEO of Livista Energy, Daniel Bloor to the Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (

TSXV:AUC, Financial)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce the appointment of two additional highly experienced mining executives to Goldplay's Advisory Board.

Ken Brunk

Mr. Brunk's professional career includes plus 50 years in the areas of project management and technical development as well as all levels of mining company management from shift boss to CEO. He has held executive and management positions in: Newmont Mining Corporation, Midway Gold, Romarco, Harrison Western, Bateman Engineering, Unimin, and Owens-Illinois. He has been fortunate to work with some of the finest people in the mining industry as well as those that support the industry. Mr. Brunk is currently Director/Technical Advisor of Fiore Gold Ltd. (TSXV:F ~ $100M Mk. Cap)

He is a graduate of the Michigan Technological University with a BS Degree in Metallurgical Engineering/Mineral Processing.

Daniel Bloor

Mr. Bloor, a geologist, is the CEO of Livista Energy, a European Lithium Chemical Refiner company. Mr. Bloor has founded, financed and managed new ventures in both domestic and international marketplaces ranging from Europe, Hong Kong, China, Australia and Africa. He has extensive fundraising and networking experience with specialty in both early stage and scaled growth stage projects and businesses. Mr. Bloor is also the co-founder and Director of The Cloud Miner, an integrated mining consulting and software company established to asist with the valuation and assessment of mining projects around the globe.

He holds a BSc Geology Honors from the University of Manchester and a MSc. Applied Geosciences from the University of Hong Kong.

Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay's President and CEO stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Ken and Daniel to Goldplay's Advisory Board. Their extensive industry experience and technical expertise combined with that of our current members: Walter Coles Jr., CEO of Skeena Resources, Jorge Ramiro, CEO of Reyna Silver and Adam Travis, CEO of Roughrider Exploration, creates a very unique group of highly respected, successful and seasoned mining executives that will be instrumental in helping Goldplay achieve our ambitious growth and strategic objectives."

The Company would also like to announce that that the Board of Directors granted a total of 380,000 incentive stock options to the newly appointed members of the Company's Advisory Bord subject to regulatory acceptance. These incentive stock options vest over two years with one third of the incentive stock options vesting immediately, one-third after 12 months and one-third after 24 months. After vesting, each incentive stock option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of C$0.15. The incentive stock options have a term of 5 years, expiring on the earlier of August 6, 2026 and when the option-holder ceases to be part of the Company's Advisory Board. Shares issued following the exercise of these incentive stock options will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a newly listed Canadian public company which is focused on exploring and advancing gold-copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions with potential for world class mineral discovery.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"
Catalin Kilofliski
President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.

Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: [email protected]laymining.ca
www.goldplaymining.ca

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, and other associated matters. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658880/Goldplay-Appoints-Ex-Newmont-Senior-Executive-Ken-Brunk-and-CEO-of-Livista-Energy-Daniel-Bloor-to-the-Advisory-Board

