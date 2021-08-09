Logo
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Featured in Most Recent Episode of boats.com's Factory Friday Series

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, announced today that it was featured in the most recent episode of "Factory Fridays," which premiered on August 6, 2021 on its YouTube channel. Produced by boats.com, a leading boating authority for boat shoppers and owners, Factory Fridays travels across the country to tour boating's leading manufacturing facilities.image.png

Marilyn DeMartini and boats.com's Factory Fridays tour the Twin Vee factory in Ft. Pierce, Florida

"We were so thrilled to be a part of Factory Fridays," says Joseph C. Visconti, President of Twin Vee Powercats Co. "Those who tune in will be able to see what Twin Vee has planned in the months and years ahead, get an overview of each of our departments from design to assembly and finishing, and understand how each department contributes to manufacturing our finished boats. Factory Fridays was a great opportunity to exhibit our brand as well as our process," commented Visconti.

The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production ranging in size from its 24-foot, dual-engine center console to its recently announced 34-foot 340 GFX and newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. As mentioned in the episode, Twin Vee began an initiative into sustainable marine technologies and products. This initiative includes designing and developing a new line of Twin Vee boats named Twin Vee Electric, specifically engineered for use with electric propulsion systems. Moreover, Twin Vee's Electra Power Sports division is designing an electric outboard motor propulsion system intended to be marketed to boat manufacturers and boat owners who want to retrofit their existing gas and diesel fuel-powered boats with Electra's outboards and battery packs.

Visconti stated, "What struck me was something that series producer Ryan McVinney said in the April 5, 2021 announcement of their show. He said, ‘Boats aren't just a form of transportation; they are feats of engineering and design that can capture our imagination and allow us to enjoy the incredible freedom that the world's oceans, lakes, and rivers provide.' Our Company echoes this sentiment, and it helps inform our design and development process. We wanted to be a part of what Factory Fridays was trying to accomplish with the show."

image.jpeg

Marilyn DeMartini discussing the prototype Twin Vee Electric boat

He added, "Twin Vee employs remarkable people devoted to their craft and the products we make every day. Factory Fridays has allowed us to share our manufacturing process, how we incorporate technology in various departments, and showcase the tremendous work our dedicated employees do every day to produce a superior product. I want to thank boats.com, Marilyn DeMartini, and the crew of Factory Fridays for coming to visit us, and we hope viewers enjoy the show."

All episodes of boats.com's Factory Friday series can be found on their Youtube channel.

About Twin Vee

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Founded in 1996, the Company has been an innovator in the recreational and commercial power catamaran industry. The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production ranging in size from its 24-foot, dual engine, center console to its newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. The Company's twin-hull catamaran running surface, known as a symmetrical catamaran hull design, adds to the Twin Vee ride quality by reducing drag, increasing fuel efficiency, and offering users a stable riding boat. Twin Vee's home base of operations is a 7.5-acre facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding plans to design and develop a new line of Twin Vee boats named Twin Vee Electric, specifically engineered for use with electric propulsion systems and plans to design an electric outboard motor propulsion system to be marketed to boat manufacturers and boat owners who want to retrofit their existing gas and diesel fuel-powered boats with Electra's outboards and battery packs. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to bring new boat models and electric outboard motor propulsion system to market as planned, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to supply chains and state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the final prospectus related to the Company's recent public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda
[email protected]
(772) 429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658873/Twin-Vee-PowerCats-Co-Featured-in-Most-Recent-Episode-of-boatscoms-Factory-Friday-Series

img.ashx?id=658873

