Fluidigm to Participate in UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (

FLDM, Financial), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor event:

UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Laguna Beach, California
Panel presentation at 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

The panel presentation includes a Fluidigm Imaging Mass Cytometry™ customer discussing spatial imaging. Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will also participate in investor meetings.

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (

FLDM, Financial) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. The Advanta™ Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is for In Vitro Diagnostic Use. It is for Use under Emergency Use Authorization Only. Rx Only. Other Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information
We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contacts:

Investors:
Peter DeNardo
415 389 6400
[email protected]

Media:
Mark Spearman
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
650 243 6621
[email protected]

