Barksdale Commences Drilling at San Javier

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (

TSXV:BRO, Financial)(OTCQX:BRKCF, Financial) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2021 drilling program at San Javier, located in Sonora, Mexico.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale stated: "This is the first drill program in Barksdale's corporate history, and we couldn't be more excited to start testing the initial targets at San Javier. I was in Mexico to oversee the start of the program and am very pleased with the quality and professional nature of our team, including the drill crew. We look forward to providing additional updates as we advance the drilling program and begin to release technical updates to the market."

image.png

Figure 1. Hole SJ-21-01 from the Cerro Verde zone (left). View from the top of Cerro Verde looking east (right).

The first drill hole from our 5,000-meter Phase I drilling program is now underway at the Cerro Verde zone, where copper oxide mineralization can be found at surface. The primary goal of the program is testing the controls to San Javier deposit at Cerro Verde as well as to step out from known areas of previously drilled mineralization. Additionally, the Phase I program will provide metallurgical samples that will be used to initiate column test work with McClelland Labs, which will provide the Company with metal recovery data that is necessary to continue advancing the project towards development. Upon completion of the Phase I program, the resulting higher drilling density will also serve to increase confidence within an updated 3D geologic model that will form the base for a new resource estimate. Based on the results from the Phase I program, Barksdale may decide to extend the drilling campaign at San Javier.

Barksdale has contracted Globexplore Drilling S.A. de C.V, based in Hermosillo, Mexico, to complete the initial Phase I drilling program with a single diamond drill rig. Depending on drill advancement rates, the initial 5,000-meter oriented core program is estimated to take less than twelve weeks to complete, with assays and other technical updates occurring over the remainder of 2021. The drilling program at San Javier has been designed and will be overseen by Tom Simpson, Barksdale's SVP of Exploration, with Gambusino Prospector de Mexico S.A. de C.V executing the technical program and managing the day-to-day logistics.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
[email protected]

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
[email protected]

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email [email protected] or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation including, but not limited to, the ability of Barksdale to verify or replace historic estimates at San Javier as current resources, the proposed technical and drill program at San Javier and the timing thereof, the prospective deposits, targets and mineralization at San Javier and the anticipated receipt and timing of necessary governmental or third party approvals and permits. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither a promise nor guarantee, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, delays in obtaining governmental or third party approvals and permits, actual results of exploration activities, unanticipated geologic formations, structures and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, and other risks in the mining industry as well as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets and lack of available capital. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully complete the proposed technical and drill program at San Javier as currently contemplated or at all. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mineral properties, conduct due diligence or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Barksdale Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658826/Barksdale-Commences-Drilling-at-San-Javier

img.ashx?id=658826

