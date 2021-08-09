Rent-A-Center Awards $100,000 to Students through Make A Difference Scholarship Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rent-A-Center Awards $100,000 to Students through Make A Difference Scholarship Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) (“Rent-A-Center” or the “Company”), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, recently partnered with Scholarship America to send customers, customers’ children and coworkers’ children back to school with $100,000 worth of scholarships through the Make A Difference Scholarship program. This was RAC’s 17th year working with Scholarship America to award 40 qualified current and prospective students each with $2,500 to be used toward higher education expenses.

Recipients were selected based on academic record, demonstrated leadership, participation in school, community involvement, honors, work experience, statement of goals/aspirations and unusual personal or family circumstances. Recipients were selected across all Rent-A-Center divisions, including Get It Now!, Home Choice, AcceptanceNOW/Preferred Lease and Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc.

“Our charitable giving efforts are aligned with the desire to enrich the lives of our nation’s youth and provide them with opportunities to reach their full potential. We put our values into action by offering the Make A Difference scholarship to support students pursuing higher education. We firmly believe every individual deserves the opportunity to be the best they can be, and we know earning a college degree can make a huge difference,” said Mitch Fadel, Rent-A-Center CEO.

This scholarship improves the quality of life for students each year, helping them to achieve their dreams, and Rent-A-Center is honored to have the opportunity to do so once again.

The following is a list of recipients who have given permission for their names to be used in media:

Alliana Alcid, Cerrito, CA Kang Lin, Katy, TX
Mikayla Bird, Liverpool, NY Aaron Malone, Hawthorne, CA
Katelynn Borders, Rockmart, GA Brianna Meinecke, Frisco, TX
Taelen Boyd, Arlington, TN Aleyana Mitchell, Edgewood, MD
Arieona Brooks, Chicago Heights, IL Linda Nowak, Odenton, MD
Alison Butikofer, Cresco, IA Victoria Orie, Virginia Beach, VA
Nicholas Calton, Rensselaer Falls, NY Amanda Riffe, Byron Center, MI
Melody Chesnut, Gonic, NH Lariana Rodriguez, Bayamon, PR
Aliyyah Copeland, Suffolk, VA Prisha Singla, Plano, TX
Tierra Delk, Voorhees, NJ Riya Singla, Plano, TX
Amy Diesso, Wrentham, MA Casandra Smith, Prosper, TX
Riley Dutcher, Temple, GA Dana Stevens, Cudahy, WI
Marcos Escobar, Round Lake, IL Kiana Valdez, Waipahu, HI
Hope Gift, Chambersburg, PA Alexandra Villalon, McKinney, TX
Kyleigh Henderson, Wichita Falls, TX Pamela West, Middleport, OH
Christina Hittle, La Mirada, CA James Whitlock III, Mason, OH
Jailene Jewell, Marysville, WA Shontel Wyatt, Bessemer, AL
Hannah Kells, Fort Riley, KS Nautica Young, Centreville, IL
Donna Krutsinger, Liberty, MO

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210809005558r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005558/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment