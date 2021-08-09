The Glimpse Group and Avenues: The World School Announce Extension of Augmented Reality Software Engagement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Early-Adopter ("EA"), a subsidiary company of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse") focuses on Augmented and Virtual Reality products for K-12 education, and Avenues: The World School ("Avenues"), an international private school system serving toddler-12th grades, announced today the extension of an agreement for the use of EA's Augmented Reality (AR) and other immersive technologies in all of Avenues campuses, including New York, São Paulo, Brazil and Shenzhen, China.

Early Adopter provides Avenues with Avenues AR, a special-branded version of EA's Social AR presentation platform - Common Room. The Common Room AR app allows students and teachers to create AR content through a templated, web-based form that is simple to use. Content created then appears in AR "rooms" which can be made public and available to anyone or private and only available to logged in users. Once inside a "room," users can join a built-in voice chat feature to speak with others experiencing the same AR content no matter where they are. Avenues used Common Room through the pandemic for student showcases, and to introduce prospective parents to the project-based cross-disciplinary projects that Avenues students around the globe have created.

Video link : https://vimeo.com/582304954

Brian Butnick, Director of Global Content and Development at Avenues said: "Throughout the pandemic, we relied on EA's social AR technology as a great way to make students, teachers and parents feel like they're together and connected despite being physically unable to. Even now as in-person learning returns, we are using EA's AR technologies to proactively share what our students are doing from one campus to another."

Jay Van Buren, General Manager of Early-Adopter, commented: "EA and Avenues have had a successful relationship going back several years now. Avenues is an industry innovator, exploring and implementing new immersive technologies across their K-12 global schools. Our Avenues branded Common Room platform demonstrates how EA can help partners like Avenues bring innovation to the classroom and provide students with new ways to connect and learn. We value our relationship with Avenues as we look to continue to make AR and VR increasingly impactful in K-12 schools in the years to come."

About Early-Adapter

Early-Adopter is an immersive learning company with a focus on Augmented and Virtual Reality in education. EA bring the latest advancements in AR & VR to education and work with students and teachers to re-imagine what education can be. Our products are informed by cutting-edge developments in behavioral and cognitive sciences, and we place a high value on usability and engagement. Products are built in alignment with expert curriculum developers and engineered for project-based learning, student inquiry, and embodied learning. For more information, please visit https://early-adopter.com/

About Avenues: The World School

Avenues: The World School (www.avenues.org) is one school with many campuses, serving more than 3,500 students from ages 2 to 18 in some of the world's leading cities, including New York, São Paulo, Shenzhen, as well as via an online campus. Avenues is a highly-integrated learning community, supported by a common mission, a shared education design and curriculum, state-of-the-art technology, and world-class faculty and leadership. Avenues exists to develop future world-wise leaders uniquely equipped to understand and solve global-scale problems. By providing transformative world-focused learning experiences in key cities in countries around the globe, graduates of Avenues are able to thrive in desirable, selective post-secondary pursuits during a time of unprecedented complexity and accelerating change. Through this effort, Avenues is helping to define a new category of school - a world school. The number of campuses will grow in the years ahead as Avenues is currently developing new campuses in China, Europe and the United States.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

